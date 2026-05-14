Who are Justin Rose’s Parents? Meet Annie and Ken Rose

Behind every major champion is a story few people truly know, and Justin Rose’s parents are a huge part of his. From quiet sacrifices to unwavering belief during the toughest moments of his career, their influence helped shape one of golf’s most respected stars. But their journey goes far beyond trophies and headlines. Here’s a closer look at the family bond, personal struggles, and lasting lessons that defined Justin Rose long before the spotlight found him.

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Who are Justin Rose’s parents?

Justin Rose was born to Annie and the late Ken Rose, the parents who laid the foundation for his remarkable golf journey. Originally from South Africa, the family moved to England when Justin was young, where Ken became deeply involved in developing his son’s game. More than just a father, Ken also acted as Justin’s coach and mentor before passing away from leukemia in 2002, a loss Justin still speaks about emotionally.

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Justin also shares a close bond with his siblings, including his half-brother Brandon Harcus and half-sister Margi North. While they largely stay away from the public spotlight, the family has remained supportive throughout Justin’s career.

Today, Justin and his wife Kate are known for their charitable efforts through the Kate and Justin Rose Foundation (KJRF), which supports children facing hunger and educational challenges in Central Florida. Their work reflects the values Justin inherited from his parents: humility, resilience, and giving back to the community.

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Where did Annie and Ken Rose meet?

Annie and Ken Rose shared a relationship built on strong family values and a shared sense of adventure long before their son Justin Rose became a golf star. The couple originally lived in England but moved to Johannesburg, South Africa, where they started their family.

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It was there that Justin was born in 1980, before the family later returned to England when he was five years old. While detailed public accounts of exactly where the two first met remain private, several reports describe them as a close-knit couple who worked together to support their children’s ambitions and create opportunities for the family.

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Ken Rose was known as a talented squash and tennis player with a deep understanding of golf mechanics. He became Justin’s first coach and biggest mentor, guiding him from childhood through the early years of his professional career. Annie, meanwhile, provided emotional stability and discipline at home, helping keep the family grounded during Justin’s rapid rise in golf.

Their partnership played a major role in shaping Justin’s career and the values he carries today, especially resilience, humility, and loyalty to family.

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What ethnicity are Justin Rose’s parents?

Justin Rose’s parents, Annie and Ken Rose, were both English, making Justin of White British ethnicity. Although Justin was born in Johannesburg in 1980, his family heritage is rooted in England. Multiple biographies note that he was “born to English parents” before the family relocated back to England when he was five years old.

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Ken and Annie Rose raised Justin in Hampshire, England, where his golfing journey truly began. Ken, who had a strong sporting background himself, became Justin’s first coach and mentor, helping shape the discipline and competitive mindset that later defined his career. Annie, meanwhile, played a quieter but equally important role in keeping the family grounded during Justin’s rise in golf.

Despite his South African birthplace, Justin has always represented England in international golf and proudly identifies with his English roots. His upbringing blended British family values with the global perspective that came from spending his early childhood in South Africa.

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Justin Rose’s relationship with his parents

Justin Rose shared an especially close bond with his parents, Annie and Ken Rose, who played a major role in shaping both his career and character. Ken was more than a father. He became Justin’s first coach, mentor, and biggest believer, guiding him through junior golf and the early stages of his professional journey. Justin has often credited his father’s discipline and encouragement for helping him handle pressure and setbacks.

Annie Rose provided emotional support and stability behind the scenes, helping keep the family grounded during Justin’s rapid rise in golf. Even after Ken’s passing in 2002, Justin continued to honor his parents’ influence, most memorably dedicating his 2013 U.S. Open victory to his late father.

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In the end, Justin Rose’s success is not just a story of talent and trophies. It is also a reflection of the love, guidance, and resilience passed down by his parents. From Ken Rose’s mentorship to Annie’s constant support, their influence remains deeply woven into Justin’s journey. And as his career continues to inspire golf fans worldwide, the story behind Justin Rose’s parents proves that some of the greatest legacies begin long before the spotlight ever arrives.