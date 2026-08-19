‘Whole Season Was Pointless’: LIV Golf Faces Backlash As Michigan Event Cancellation Sparks Chaos

LIV Golf appears to be coming apart at the seams. The league recently scrapped its season-ending Team Championship in Michigan. The decision transformed this week’s tournament in Indianapolis into the final event, where both the individual and team champions will be crowned. The event will feature a $40 million purse. Fried Egg Golf’s Brendan Porath, however, finds the situation amusing and has taken a sharp swipe at LIV Golf.

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“I don’t know, they pushed a button somewhere, and it became $10.1 million… I love the extra 100k just thrown on top there,” Porath said about the individual championship part of the purse.

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Notably, for the 2026 LIV Golf Indianapolis event, the individual purse has been reduced to $10.1 million, with the winner set to earn about $2.02 million. This is roughly half the standard LIV individual purse of $20 million and the usual $4 million winner’s share that had been planned and applied at earlier 2026 stops.

As for the Team Championship part of the event, over the four rounds this week, every one of the four players on each of the 13 teams will have their individual scores count toward the team total every day. They do not drop any high scores.

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At the end of the final round on Sunday, the team with the lowest combined score across all 72 holes will be crowned the 2026 LIV Golf Team Champion.

“I think, as I’ve led to believe… that the 2026 team champion is just going to be a 4-day cumulative score,” Porath added mockingly. “And the standings since the start of the season don’t mean anything… The whole season was pointless… The standings don’t matter. It’s just roll the ball out there, play four rounds, four guys, and that’s the team championship. Null and void.”

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The format essentially means that, regardless of how teams performed throughout the season, they will start from scratch in Indianapolis. The team that records the lowest combined score over four rounds will receive the championship title. As for the purse for the team competition, it will be a $30 million purse across the league’s 13 franchises.

The winning team is expected to receive $8.4 million, with payouts decreasing for lower finishes. This team figure is itself reduced from earlier planned championship totals. In any case, Porath wasn’t done. He also poked fun at LIV Golf’s excuse for canceling Thomas Rhett’s scheduled live performance: “unavoidable changes in the entertainment program.”

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“The changes seemed entirely avoidable,” Porath said. “Like that suggests there was, like, a thunderstorm and they can’t go out and play music, or the field has become mud, or Thomas Rhett has vocal cords severed… Unavoidable. That’s stretching the limits of the word unavoidable. That’s not the way it works.”

This, of course, comes as LIV Golf is facing lawsuits on multiple fronts. After Front Office Sports reported that contractors and vendors have accused LIV of defaulting on payments of hundreds of thousands of dollars, Fresh Tape Media sued LIV for more than $1.23 million in New York state court over unpaid invoices and interest related to producing the league’s preseason media days in January.

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Before that, Mobii Systems Group Ltd sued them in Miami, seeking over $1 million for unpaid licensing and usage fees for the “Any Shot, Any Time” broadcast feature, plus lost revenue from a breached contract. Not to mention, World Golf Group (WGG) and Premier Golf League (PGL) filed a massive multi-million-dollar suit seeking $210 million to $630 million in London’s Commercial Court.

One thing working for LIV is that it has reportedly found an unnamed investor to keep it from shutting down in 2027. It appears the walls are closing in on LIV Golf.