Who’s Viktor Hovland’s Caddie, Shay Knight? PGA Tour Pro’s Bagman’s Childhood, Career, and Lifestyle Explored

Since turning pro in 2019, Viktor Hovland has won two events on the DP World Tour and seven on the PGA Tour. While he has changed many pieces of equipment over the course of these years, one thing has remained the same: his caddie, Shay Knight. Many golfer-caddie duos have spent many years together, but it is still rare to see a professional stay with the same caddie for seven years since he turned pro.

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Shay Knight’s early life and childhood

Knight was born and brought up in Sydney, Australia. As a child, he dreamed of playing rugby for the Bears, just like Greg Florimo and others. In fact, he was the club’s ballboy for three years. However, he had to let go of that dream of his after an accident when he was a teen.

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“This guy came from nowhere and hit me with his forearm,” Knight said in an interview with The Sunday Morning Herald. “It knocked me out and depressed my cheekbone three millimetres.”

Shay Knight didn’t play golf as an amateur or as a professional. He used to play some golf matches with his childhood friend Matt Jones at The Australian Golf Club. As they grew, Jones went to Arizona State University, and Knight stayed back in Australia. When Jones was struggling on the Nationwide Tour, he called Shay Knight for help, and that’s how his caddying journey started.

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How did Shay Knight become Viktor Hovland’s caddie?

Knight has been caddying for 19 years now. Previously, he has caddied for Matt Jones, Aron Price, DJ Trahan, Martin Laird, Chez Reavie, Jerry Kelly, and Sean O’Hair. His journey with the Norwegian professional actually started because of Rickie Fowler’s caddie, Joe Skovron.

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“Like Viktor, Rickie went to OSU – there’s a strong contingent of OSU guys on the PGA Tour, and most are represented by the Wasserman Media Group, including Rickie and Viktor now,” Knight recalled when speaking to the Caddie Network. “Joe asked me if I’d have any interest in caddying for Viktor when the decision to turn pro was official, and my answer, obviously, was yes.”

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Viktor Hovland used to have his college coach, Alan Bratton, on the bag when he played on the amateur circuit. However, when he was about to turn professional, he considered having a more permanent caddie. And so, he turned to Shay Knight, and the two have been in a partnership since then. Their first official week together was the 2019 Travelers Championship.

Imago 260406 Viktor Hovland of Norway with his caddie Shay Knight during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 6, 2026 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1190 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta norge *** 260406 Viktor Hovland of Norway with his caddie Shay Knight during a practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 6, 2026 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1190 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta norge PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB260406PA160

Hovland also shared a tradition where Knight has to go early and stand in line early in the morning at Augusta National every year to buy gnomes for the Norwegian’s family.

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He even keeps Hovland away from golf’s pressure. After the victory at the 2025 Valspar Championship, Knight revealed that he and Hovland often talk about conspiracy theories and aliens on the course to keep things light.

Viktor Hovland’s caddie’s personal life

Shay Knight loves an adventurous lifestyle. His Instagram profile shows that he travels and enjoys exploring mountains and beaches.

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His greatest golf memory is playing Cypress Point in California, and his favorite memory as a caddie is walking over Hogan’s Bridge at Augusta National. He also has favorite courses to play and caddie at, which are Old Sandwich and Pebble Beach, respectively.

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While he loved rugby growing up in Australia, he now enjoys the NFL apart from golf. He is a Packers fan, and his favorite player is Aaron Rodgers.

His experience and calm personality have made him one of the PGA Tour’s most respected caddies. Those qualities have also helped him build a lasting partnership with Viktor Hovland.