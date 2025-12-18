Why a 500-Member Wisconsin Golf Club Must Pay $1.2M to Donald Trump Administration

In the spring of 2020, uncertainty spread faster than anyone expected. The crowded streets were just filled with silence, and shops closed their doors as COVID-19 took over the world. Amid this, small business owners, too, had to unfortunately watch their savings shrink. And as the pandemic disrupted the economy completely, the U.S. government resorted to offering support. And one of the most significant efforts came in March 2020 in the shape of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). But now, as it appears, that help has turned into a burden for the Brookfield golf club.

Through the PPP initiative, eligible small businesses and nonprofits could access federally guaranteed loans. Now, the program further promised that if borrowers used the funds correctly, the federal government would repay the loan on their behalf. However, according to recent reports, Westmoor Country Club in Brookfield has to pay a lump sum amount of $1.2 million to the federal government of Donald Trump. Why? To resolve allegations that it “improperly obtained” money from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

In March of 2021, Westmoor Country Club of Brookfield requested a loan of an estimated sum of $755,471. Reportedly, the U.S. Small Business Administration granted the amount. But now, the Brookfield golf club has been penalised to repay double the amount they applied for.

The club is located near the intersection of Moorland and Bluemound roads. It reportedly operates as a private, member-based institution. Their website also claims that they serve more than 500 member families and offers a wide range of amenities. Alongside golf, Westmoor club also has tennis courts, swimming facilities, and dining services.

The PPP was a new emergency program created during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Congress took the administrative decision of placing it under the authority of the Small Business Administration (SBA). A statement from the SBA General Counsel, Wendell Davis, read, “The favorable settlement in this case is the product of enhanced efforts by federal agencies such as the Small Business Administration working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and other federal law enforcement agencies to recover the product of this fraud as well as penalties.”

What did the US Attorney’s office say in the Westmoor Country Club case?

The Westmoor Country Club golf did apply for a PPP loan. And not only that. They also proceeded to ask for loan forgiveness. Unfortunately, things did not turn out quite favorably for Westmoor. Instead, the club quickly put a restraining order on its membership, the reason for which was not limited to capacity. This deemed the club ineligible to take part in the PPP program, as detailed by the US Attorney’s Office.

Meanwhile, as the case continued to get complicated, the government was represented by Aaron R. Wegrzyn. And Wegrzyn was not alone. He is being coordinated by Kandace Zelaya in the SBA’s Office of Litigation and Office of General Counsel. Thus, with things looking pretty grim, fans will now be eager to find out what happens next.