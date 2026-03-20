Why Are Caddies Wearing Nicknames on Their Bibs at Valspar Championship 2026?

At the Valspar Championship 2026, one caddie’s bib reads ‘NEED A WIFE,’ while another honors a young fan. This unique tradition of personalized messages has a surprising origin story, linking the PGA Tour to America’s pastime.

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Tracy West, who runs the tournament, explains how this idea started. But it was not her idea alone. NFL legend Ronde Barber, who helps run the event, is also part of that discussion. West says a PGA Tour official named Andy Pazder suggested this idea. He wanted a golf event to copy something fun from baseball.

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In baseball’s Players Weekend, players wear colorful jerseys, use nicknames instead of real names, and follow more relaxed rules. Pazder thought this would make golf more fun and different, too. So, the Valspar Championship started using this idea, letting caddies wear nicknames on their bibs. West remembered how Pazder’s suggestion led to this big change.

“So he said, ‘I really would love you guys to do this,’” West said. “It makes sense because you are the most colorful PGA Tour tournament in the world. He charged us with coming back with some fun, cool ideas.”

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West and her team worked together and created the idea of caddies wearing special bibs with nicknames. In the first year, only 10 to 15 caddies joined, but now, after about six years, more caddies participate. This is the only PGA Tour event where this is allowed. The only problem now is controlling what gets written on the bibs, meaning they are not allowed to promote or advertise anything.

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The creativity ranged from the simple to the fun. For example, Ben Griffin wrote “Benny Booms,” Brian Campbell used “Soup.” Justin Thomas wrote “Molly’s Dad,” and Aaron Rai is using his mother’s name. Sahith Theegala chose “Juju’s Fiancée.”

Some golfers use the space for meaningful reasons. Jimmy Stanger writes “Birdies for Hope” to support his charity. Adam Svensson uses “Delaney Edmiston” to honor a young girl. Then some players write funny or personal messages on the caddie bibs.

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For example, Alejandro Tosti, at Valspar Championship 2026, has written “NEED A WIFE.” Max McGreevy is joking about doing badly in fantasy football with “Last @fntsy fb.” Others add simple or random things, like a Venmo name like “@Mike-Creed-1,” “Finau Fresh 8,” or “Froggatt Grit.” Danny Willett even writes “RedBud Sixteen” for his horse, and Rico Hoey uses “III” to show he is the third.

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This year, it isn’t just these fun bibs making the Valspar Championship the talk of the town. An array of withdrawals occurred even before the tournament started.

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Golfers’ massive exit from the Valspar Championship 2026

Akshay Bhatia, who recently won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, pulled out of the Valspar Championship. The 24-year-old was supposed to start his round at 1:03 p.m. on Thursday and play with Justin Thomas and Matthew Fitzpatrick. His spot was given to Sam Ryder.

Keith Mitchell was one of the first golfers to pull out after finishing T46 at Sawgrass. Sudarshan Yellamaraju also withdrew after playing very well and earning $925,000 at TPC Sawgrass, as he decided to take some rest. Max Greyserman and William Mouw also left the tournament.

Because of these withdrawals, players like Doug Ghim, Andrew Putnam, Kris Ventura, and Joel Dahmen got spots in the field and tee times at the Copperhead Course. Robert MacIntyre, who was the highest-ranked player, also pulled out after finishing fourth last week.

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This tournament is important because it is the last event in Florida and one of the final chances for players to qualify for the Masters before the Tour moves to Texas and then to Augusta.