Why Are PGA Tour Caddies Wearing Special Bibs at FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025?

At the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, caddies wore special custom bibs featuring heartfelt artwork created by patients of St. Jude Children’s Hospital. This touching tribute highlights the longstanding partnership between the PGA TOUR and St. Jude, raising awareness and funds for the hospital’s lifesaving mission. GOLF.com captured the spirit of this initiative on X, stating, “The custom caddie bibs at the St. Jude Championship are special. The artwork was created by patients of St. Jude Children’s Hospital.”

The vibrant bibs adorned the backs of top players’ caddies, including those of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Tommy Fleetwood, transforming the tournament into a moving canvas of hope and creativity. Fans and players alike were reminded of the children behind the art—the true champions inspiring everyone on the course. This visual celebration of courage and imagination adds an emotional layer to the championship, uniting the golf community for a cause far beyond the game.

