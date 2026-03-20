Why Are PGA Tour Champions Pros Wearing Blue Ribbons at the Cologuard Classic 2026?

The Cologuard Classic 2026 is running a program named ‘Birdies for Survivors.’ This initiative aims to honor the brave fighters who have survived the battle against the dreaded colorectal cancer. As per the terms of the initiative, for every birdie made on the 15th hole of the tournament, a sum of $1500 will be donated to the cause.

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“I think you’re just playing for more than yourself and your family. You’re playing for these survivors and people who have passed. I’m playing for someone who’s essentially passed from a disease. You think of their families and what it’s all about; it’s a big deal. That’s what it feels like; you’re just playing for more than yourself,” Alker told the media.

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Cancer patients, survivors, and their families are witnessing the event this year. The ‘Birdies for Survivors’ campaign has covered its expenses. In 2026, the target is to raise a total of $55,000, and the entire sum will be utilized to bring in survivors to the tournament next year.

The noble initiative starts in 2026, and 450 survivors and their families have come to the event. Gathering at the ‘Survivor Central’ fan zone on the 15th hole, the broad smiles of the crowd will surely make the organizers feel satisfied.

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The associate director of corporate and patient storytelling for Exact Sciences, Blair Brophy, explained, “All pros who play in the tournament play on behalf of someone who has either passed from the disease or is a survivor or someone who is currently undergoing treatment.”

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The Cologuard Classic is a platform to appreciate and honor those who fought life with unwavering courage. Meanwhile, reflecting the same level of respect, Stewart Cink had a special reason to play in the tournament last year.

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Stewart Cink remembers the late Golfweek writer at the Cologuard Classic 2026

Stewart Cink chose to participate in the National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March 2025 by teeing off at the Cologuard Classic in Tucson. Cink has particularly decided to take up such a step to honor the life of a late senior writer from GolfWeek.

Steve DiMeglio served as the senior writer for USA Today/Golfweek for a long period of time. But back in 2022, unfortunate news changed DiMeglio’s life. He was diagnosed with rectal cancer in 2022, and it took his life on January 1, 2025, when he was 63 years old.

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“My honor,” Cink said, referring to his act of participating in the Cologuard Classic.

“This is so much more than a golf tournament. This movement to get people screened…we don’t have to lose people to this disease,” said tournament ambassador Jerry Kelly.

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Kelly further added, “It’s amazing; there are still 60 million out there that are behind in their screening. I can’t say it loud enough and often enough, and I’m going to keep doing it. Yeah, we need to get the awareness out.”

This event saw its fifth year last March. PGA Tour Champions players wore a blue ribbon to honor a colon cancer patient or survivor or a life that was taken away by this disease.