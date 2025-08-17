Why Are PGA Tour Pros Wearing Pink Ribbons at BMW Championship 2025?

In the final round of the 2009 BMW Championship, John Daly entered the Wentworth Club, England, in a pair of bright pink trousers. Only this time, it was not one of his fashionable ticks, but he had a much deeper reason. Just a week ago, then, fellow professional golfer Phil Mickelson’s wife, Amy, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Daly did not contact them, knowing the horde of calls they would be getting. But he knew how he could make a difference.

A week after Daly’s gesture, several PGA Tour players and fans participated in a “Pink Out” event at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial to show their support and raise awareness. In 2022, Mickelson showed solidarity with his wife by sporting all black, except for a tiny pink ribbon on his golf cap. To raise awareness about the condition, the PGA Tour professionals have now stood together at the 2025 BMW Championship.

Many PGA professionals, including the winner Scottie Scheffler, were seen wearing pink ribbons on their caps at the 2025 BMW Championship. According to a study by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a specialized arm of the World Health Organization (WHO), there will be 3.2 million (a 38% rise) new breast cancer cases and 1.1 million (a 68% rise) related deaths each year by 2050.

Wyndham Clark, too, previously revealed that he wears pink on Sundays to honor his mother, who passed away due to breast cancer in 2013. He also uses his platform and his Play Big Foundation to help patients suffering from the ever-growing condition.

Over the years, this movement has gained support. But this edition of the BMW Championship was not only about supporting the big cause. In fact, the event had much more planned.

The fans give a nod to the city’s connection with the military

On Thursday, Aug. 14, the 2025 BMW Championship kicked things off with a bang at Caves Valley Golf Club. The opening ceremony on the first tee was a tribute to Maryland’s strong bond with the military. Jami Saval, a talented singer from Owings Mills, rocked the national anthem.

The day was all about honoring the brave men and women in uniform, according to Vince Pellegrino, WGA senior VP of tournaments. The Western Golf Association (WGA), backed by Aggreko and Constellation, rolled out the red carpet for military members – active-duty, retirees, reserve, and vets from any branch got free admission Tuesday through Sunday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday’s practice rounds, military ticket holders were also allowed in the Champions Club. In the comfy, climate-controlled lounge, they enjoyed free snacks, drinks, and views of the 14th green. The Thursday ceremony also featured a presentation of colors by members of the Joint Task Force – National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington.

Given the moment, the fans were hyped to rep red, white, and blue, and Folds of Honor ribbons went out to 1,000 volunteers and the first 1,000 patrons. Folds of Honor, an organization that gives scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military and first responders, was backing the military celebration. And they handed out four scholarships to Baltimore-area students in honor of the 2025 BMW Championship. Plenty of good things are happening at the second leg of the PGA Tour playoffs as the players and fans come together to support greater causes.