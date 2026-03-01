Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeGolf

Why Are PGA Tour Pros Wearing Yellow Ribbons at Cognizant Classic 2026?

Abhijit Raj

Share:

Link Copied!

Mar 1, 2026 | 5:59 PM EST

HomeGolf

Why Are PGA Tour Pros Wearing Yellow Ribbons at Cognizant Classic 2026?

Abhijit Raj

Share:

Link Copied!

Mar 1, 2026 | 5:59 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Before there was a ribbon, there was a yellow shirt. A teenager named Craig Smith wore it to cheer on his friend, Jack Nicklaus. He was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer. The tradition that followed has now raised more than $100 million.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Decades later, Jack and Barbara Nicklaus formalized that loyalty into Play Yellow, a charitable initiative run in partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Since 2019, it has raised more than $100 million for pediatric care across North America.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday at PGA National, Shane Lowry, the Hojgaard twins, and tournament leader Nico Echavarria wore the ribbon. The tradition continues.

Developing Story…

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT