Why Are PGA Tour Pros Wearing Yellow Ribbons at Cognizant Classic 2026?

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 Shane Lowry IRL on the 18th during Round 3 of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 at St. Andrews Golf Club, St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland. 05/10/2024. Picture Thos Caffrey / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Thos Caffrey St. Andrews Old course St. Andrews Fife Scotland Copyright: xThosxCaffreyx *EDI*

Before there was a ribbon, there was a yellow shirt. A teenager named Craig Smith wore it to cheer on his friend, Jack Nicklaus. He was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer. The tradition that followed has now raised more than $100 million.

Decades later, Jack and Barbara Nicklaus formalized that loyalty into Play Yellow, a charitable initiative run in partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Since 2019, it has raised more than $100 million for pediatric care across North America.

On Sunday at PGA National, Shane Lowry, the Hojgaard twins, and tournament leader Nico Echavarria wore the ribbon. The tradition continues.

