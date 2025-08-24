Why Are PGA Tour Pros Wearing Yellow Ribbons at TOUR Championship 2025?

Did you notice as well? At the 2025 TOUR Championship, a sea of yellow popped out on the East Lake course – whether it was yellow shirts, hats, or ribbons. So what’s the deal with all the yellow? We have explored a few reasons this happened.

The yellow ribbons seen at East Lake during the TOUR Championship could’ve been a nod to the powerful symbolism tied to supporting troops and honoring military service members. Wells Fargo, as the Official Military Sponsor of the season finale, partnered with the tournament to create the “Patriots Outpost” near the fifth green. Through this initiative, Wells Fargo offered free admission and hospitality to service members and their guests – a gesture honoring those who serve.

Jack Nicklaus’ foundation

Players and caddies might have “Played Yellow” to help raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The ‘Play Yellow’ program, led by Jack and Barbara Nicklaus in partnership with the PGA Tour and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, aims to unite the golf world for a great cause. As their website says, “‘Play Yellow for Children’s Hospitals’ strives to bring the entire golf world together to help the 10 million kids treated at local children’s hospitals each year.”

Payne Stewart

The pros at East Lake sporting yellow ribbons might’ve been paying homage to the unforgettable Payne Stewart – a guy who made a statement with his one-of-a-kind style. Stewart was famous for rocking canary yellow plus fours, like he did when he won the 1993 U.S. Open. His fashion sense, shaped by his dad who was a traveling salesman, was no accident – Stewart went for knickers, high socks, and a tam, making him a standout in the golf world.

