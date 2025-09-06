Why Are Rory McIlroy & Pros Wearing Green Ribbons at Amgen Irish Open 2025?

If you have been watching the Amgen Irish Open this week, you may have noticed something unusual pinned to the side of Rory McIlroy‘s cap. A small green ribbon stood out against the familiar Nike swoosh, sparking questions across social media. You might be wondering — is it linked to a sponsor? Or is it a subtle fashion choice? Well, it is neither. This ribbon carries a deeper meaning.

The green ribbon has long been recognized as the international symbol for mental health awareness. In recent years, professional golf has embraced it as part of a broader movement to push back against stigma and encourage open conversations around wellbeing. And the DP World Tour has woven all this into its ‘Golf for Good’ initiatives, bringing together not just players but fans as well. The Amgen Irish Open has been partnering with Make-A-Wish Ireland for a while, and for this event, any fan who is spotted wearing a green dress, Amgen will donate.

Make-A-Wish Ireland is the tournament’s Official Charity Partner until 2027. Amgen has committed to long-term support, with a mission to bring hope, strength, and happiness to children with life-threatening conditions by granting their wishes. At last year’s tournament at Royal County Down, they did the same.

Seventeen-year-old Danny Rooney, who battled leukemia for more than three years, got a chance to share a moment with Padraig Harrington during the Pro-Am. Rooney played alongside the three-time major winner, sinking two putts of his own! Then there was ten-year-old Cian Norris, a heart transplant recipient, who enjoyed a private clinic with Shane Lowry. With Rasmus Hojgaard winning the tournament, they were able to raise a whopping £200,000 for Make-A-Wish Ireland.

Such campaigns aren’t isolated to Ireland alone. Over the past few seasons, green ribbons have quietly appeared at several tournaments. At the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, they were worn as part of the ‘Mental Health Fore All’ initiative, supporting programs like the Momentous Institute. At the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, players such as Sahith Theegala pinned the ribbons on in the memory of Grayson Murray, who had died by suicide just weeks earlier. Moreover, this gesture has also been seen at other tournaments like the Tournament of Champions and the Wells Fargo Championship.

Murray’s death remains the most significant turning point in this push. The 30-year-old, who won twice on the PGA Tour, openly spoke about his battles with depression, anxiety, and alcoholism. He withdrew from a tournament in May 2024, citing illness, and the following day, he left the world. His parents later revealed the extent of his struggles and launched a foundation in his name to promote mental health awareness. Since then, the talks surrounding mental health have amplified.

Rory McIlroy himself has been very vocal about his struggles. After winning the Masters this year, he opened up about performance anxiety and how he deals with it by being counterintuitive. As per him, “If you don’t feel 100 percent right mentally, that’s an injury too.” So when he steps onto the fairways at the K Club with that small green ribbon, it is not a casual accessory. It is a window into the broader work that has been done across the Golf Tours.

Golf’s quiet push to prioritize mental health

Over the past few years, pro golf has been steadily building a stronger safety net for its players and caddies. The PGA Tour has been offering a confidential mental health support line, a registry of licensed providers through its partnership with the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee. It provides virtual therapy options via eHome Counseling Group. What is great is that caddies, too, can equally access these services. Beyond that, initiatives like PGA HOPE use golf as therapy for Veterans and Active Duty Military.

Across the Atlantic, the DP World Tour has mirrored this shift by putting wellbeing at the heart of its player services. Recovery and Mental Fitness Zones, complete with sleep pods, ice baths, and on-site wellness experts, have appeared at events like the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The Tour has also created toolkits, around-the-clock phone support, and medical resources tailored for those in need.

Through these steps, the Tours are not just investing in the athlete’s performance but also in their humanity and emotional well-being.