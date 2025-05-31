‘Why Can’t She Finish’: USGA Under Fire as LPGA Star Suffers Repercussions of Their Last-Minute Decision

The 2024 U.S. Women’s Open teed off this week at Erin Hills, Wisconsin, and this is the first time the iconic course has hosted the women’s major. With a star-studded field and a dramatic leaderboard, the competition is already living up to its billing. Defending champion Yuka Saso is back to protect her title, but all eyes are currently on world No. 1 Nelly Korda and rising Swedish talent Maja Stark. Korda, a two-time major winner, and Stark are tied for T2 at 5-under par. Korda shot an impressive 67 in her second round, while Stark posted a 69. The competition is intense, with Stark closing in on Korda’s level as daylight fades on Friday. This is not the first time Stark has been this close to Korda.

Maja Stark is coming off back-to-back runner-up finishes, including at the Chevron Championship, where she chased Nelly Korda to the finish. Her confidence is growing; her putting has been sharp. For Stark, who has steadily climbed the ranks and is seen as one of the rising stars on the LPGA Tour, a win at the U.S. Women’s Open would be a career-defining moment, but luck does not seem to favor her.

Just as Maja Stark was lining up what could’ve been a crucial final putt on the 18th hole, the USGA horn sounded and play was done for the day. It wasn’t her pace that slowed things down; the second round had already faced delays due to darkness, with an official suspension called at 8:25 p.m. CT. Stark, who had made it all the way to her final stroke, was left in waiting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, she’ll have to return Saturday morning just to hit that one putt. After all, it was just one putt. The moment has sparked gossip about where to draw the line between sticking to the rulebook and recognizing the rhythm and stakes of high-level competition. Fans and even fellow players have been quick to rally behind Maja Stark, wondering if the USGA could’ve made an exception and let her finish the hole.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How fans are reacting to Maja Stark’s mid-play stoppage

This decision of the USGA didn’t sit right with fans; they see it as not fair to the player. One fan summed up the sentiment perfectly and said, “Why can’t she finish the hole? I’m putting it then fighting with whoever says I couldn’t.” It’s more than just frustration; Stark deserved the chance to complete what she started, especially given how close she is to the lead and has completed all the 71-holes and this was just the putt of the last.

Adding to this, some fans wondered about the rules around darkness delays. One said, “If it’s due to darkness, don’t you get to finish the hole? I thought only bad weather forced play to stop.” Unlike weather, darkness means an immediate stop because of safety and visibility—but many still feel there should be some leeway when a player’s nearly done.

Another fan pointed to a possible double standard of USGA “If that was Nelly or Lexi, they would have waited the 10 seconds.” Korda and Lexi Thompson, both household names with major wins, are sometimes granted leeway in these moments. Maja Stark, despite her recent runner-up finishes, might not yet get that same benefit, and fans aren’t letting this partiality slide.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One fan shared a logical point of view, “They should be able to finish a hole when all players in the group are already on the green.” The reasoning is straightforward: if every player in the group has reached the green, there’s no risk of holding anyone else up. Allowing Maja Stark to finish her putt wouldn’t have disrupted the pace of play or other competitors. “That has got to be so frustrating,” one wrote. After battling through a long day, dealing with earlier delays due to darkness, having to stop mid-putt isn’t just a minor inconvenience; it’s highly aggravating.

At the end of the day, fans aren’t just upset about the horn blowing — they want to see fairness and give players like Maja Stark a real shot to finish strong without unnecessary interruptions. Now, all eyes will be on how this moment impacts her game when round 3 goes underway.