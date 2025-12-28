Why Charlie Woods’s Coach Refuses to Give Tiger Woods Any ‘Special Treatment’

Charlie Woods has something most 15-year-olds don’t—a father who rewrote golf history. Yet, at The Benjamin School, his coach has one simple rule: Tiger Woods gets no special privileges. It might sound harsh at first, but it’s exactly what both father and son need to protect Charlie’s journey.

“We treat Tiger as Dad, like all my other nine players’ [parents],” Harbeck told Daily Mail. “We don’t give him any special privileges.”

Harbeck had only one red line: don’t be in the middle of the fairway with Charlie. Tiger Woods agreed to it to avoid any repercussions.

“Every state championship we’ve been to with Charlie, he’s been there for us,” explained Charlie’s coach, Toby Harbeck. “I could tell he was a little jittery,” the coach recalled when Tiger first showed up during Charlie’s freshman year. “He came up to me on the second or third hole [and asked], ‘Coach, what can I do… I don’t want to break any rules or get us disqualified.'”

This boundary exists for a reason.

Charlie started playing golf competitively at age 11, and since then, he has made a name for himself. He is a prominent member of the Benjamin School golf team and the AJGA circuit. He secured his first AJGA victory in May 2025 at the Team TaylorMade Invitational, finishing at 15-under-par with a final round of 66 to win by 3 strokes. Charlie has risen to become a golfer of his own kind, beating the pressure that comes with his last name. But the 15x major champion’s approach to parenting Charlie through this pressure has been remarkable.

December 22, 2024, Orlando, Florida, United States: Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, wait to putt on the 18th green during the second round of the 2024 PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Orlando United States – ZUMAs197 20241222_aaa_s197_425 Copyright: xPaulxHennessyx

When asked about conversations regarding the weight of being “Charlie Woods,” Tiger’s response was simple. He said that he consistently reminds his son to be himself and his own person, despite his last name being a pivotal part of golf. The 82x Tour winner believes that Charlie is handling the scrutiny well. The constant filming, the phone cameras at every tournament, the pressure of being watched—it’s all part of his son’s generation, and something his son has to navigate.

His parenting philosophy cuts through the noise: be present, be supportive, but let Charlie chart his own course. He is always there to support his son. Be it being present at his tournaments or seeing him get a ring for winning the state championship. There have been moments when even people who have come down to see golf tournaments have kind of ignored Tiger Woods, just because he was there as a father, for his son.

“I try and do the best job I possibly can as a parent. I’m always here for him,” Tiger Woods once said.

The father-son duo fits like pieces of a puzzle. They have been competing at the PNC Championship but didn’t in 2025 because of Tiger’s surgery. This pair is always a hit among the fans, and 2024 saw one of the most notable moments of Charlie’s career.

PNC Championship 2024: Charlie Woods’s breakout performance

Last year, Team Woods tied for second place, their highest finish to date. They had the best score of 28 under par after 36 holes, but they lost the title in a playoff to Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason. During the whole competition, Charlie played quite well, but one moment stood out above all the others.

Charlie made a hole-in-one from 175 yards on the fourth hole of the last round. The shot made the crowd go wild, and Tiger wasn’t there to witness it live, as he had gone to the restroom. The moment he returned and realized what had happened, he hugged him, smiling.

Tiger Woods was a proud father that day as he said, “That was awesome.” “I’ve had hole-in-ones, but to have your son have one is special.”

“He’s not just out there because he’s my son,” Tiger told reporters after the final round. “He earned his spot by playing well, and he showed everyone what he can do.”