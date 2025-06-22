Why Did JJ Spaun Decommit From 2025 Rocket Classic? Reasons Explored

J.J. Spaun is on a mission, or at least he would have you believe that. After securing the 2025 U.S. Open title, he rushed towards the next week’s Travelers Championship with “hunger.” Yes, he even said that. Ahead of the TPC River Highlands event, Spaun said, “I definitely need to keep the hunger there. I think I will have the hunger just because I want to continue to prove myself, but not prove myself to anybody other than myself.” He sounded like a man on a mission—until he didn’t. As per the latest updates, J.J. Spaun has now chosen to withdraw from the 2025 Rocket Classic. But why?

We can find plenty of reasons, including fatigue. Although J.J. Spaun has yet to explain his absence, the weight of a busy schedule has likely hurt him. Think about it: right after enjoying the highs of his first major win, he immediately got down to work at the 2025 Travelers Championship. And although he hoped to maintain his “hunger” following a major win, the fatigue has likely caught up to him, considering how he’s playing at TPC River Highlands.

J.J. Spaun opened his TPC River Highlands run with three bogeys and one double bogey in the first round, scoring 73. In the second round, he had four bogeys and one double bogey, scoring 71, and in the third round, he shot 66. It doesn’t sound like him at all. But is there a deeper reason behind it? There could be, considering that Spaun is dealing with Type 1 diabetes.

Initially misdiagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2018, J.J. Spaun learned in 2021 that he actually has Type 1 diabetes. His symptoms stem from the beta cells in his pancreas stopping work and producing no insulin, which can lead to insulin shock if he doesn’t manage his levels. Now, he uses a Libre blood-sugar monitor approved by the Tour to check his levels while competing. If his blood sugar drops too low, he risks fainting; if it rises too high, his vision blurs. Given that and his U.S. Open win, Scottie Scheffler has a message for J.J. Spaun, who is driven by “hunger.”

Scottie Scheffler has some advice for the first-time major winner, J.J. Spaun

Following J.J. Spaun’s win at Oakmont Country Club, Scottie Scheffler offered valuable advice to J.J. Spaun, highlighting the attention Spaun will face following his U.S. Open victory. Ahead of the 2025 Travelers Championship, Scheffler said, “I think after winning a major championship, the first time you come back out to the course is a bit of a circus,” Scheffler said. But he also acknowledged that Spaun has achieved a lifetime goal, which changes the dynamics of his experience on the golf course. “There are a lot more people, a lot more stuff to sign, a lot of stuff that goes on,” he added.

Following that, Scheffler also emphasized the learning curve that comes with such a significant win. “Having that confidence and experience going forward is going to serve him really well, not only knowing he can perform under the biggest pressure, but now he knows exactly what it feels like.” Currently, J.J. Spaun is competing in the Travelers Championship, just a week after his U.S. Open win. Scheffler understands this feeling, having returned to competition shortly after winning majors himself. Think about his play at the 2025 Charles Schwab Championship following his 2025 PGA Championship win.

However, performance-wise, Spaun has played some of the best golf of his career this year, tying for second at the Cognizant Classic and losing to Rory McIlroy in a playoff at the Players Championship.

With his U.S. Open win, Spaun has all but secured a spot on the Ryder Cup team. He is currently ranking third in points behind Scheffler and Xander Schauffele. The top six players in the standings after the BMW Championship on August 17 will automatically qualify, with six additional captain’s choices to complete the team. So, what do you think of the situation?