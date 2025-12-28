brand-logo
Why Did Patrick Cantlay Withdraw From TGL Match 1 at the Last Minute? Reason Explored

ByDisita Sikdar

Dec 28, 2025 | 11:32 AM EST

Link Copied!
​​Tiger Woods’ multi-million dollar tech league, TGL, seems to be going through a rough patch. While the tech league was supposed to change the entire dynamics of how the world perceived golf, things are now seemingly falling apart. As the second season of TGL is about to commence, Woods’ league is struck by some real bad news. Patrick Cantlay, who was expected to be a key figure, has pulled out of the opening match at the last possible moment.

Cantlay was supposed to play for the Atlanta Drive GC. But as it would turn out, the fans were given a morose update when it was relayed that Cantlay will not be featuring in today’s game. As per the official announcement, the 33-year-old US golfing icon will be sitting out on match 1 due to injury. “Both Patrick Cantlay and Lucas Glover are unable to participate in Atlanta Drive GC’s opening match due to injury, and teammate Justin Thomas is unavailable due to previously announced back surgery,” wrote the team’s official account on X.

Giving more details on the matter, Atlanta Drive GC has pointed out that they will be roping in a couple of backups for Cantlay and Glover. As of now, the likes of Chris Gotterup and Corey Conners will be filling in temporarily. Alongside them, Billy Horschel will also join in as a replacement. Fielding a depleted team, the Atlanta Drive GC will lock horns against the New York Golf on Sunday, 3 pm ET. 

Thankfully, as of now, Cantlay is said to be kept under medical supervision. While his exact injury is not yet known, it is expected that the 33-year-old golfer will have time to cope up and recover. The Atlanta Drive GC has their next game on January 7, 2026. And fans would very much want him to come back and take the field. Meanwhile, Cantlay is not the only blow that TGL has suffered. In recent times, two of the biggest names have withdrawn from the high-profile league. 

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas will miss TGL’s latest edition 

While the first season of Tiger Woods’ and Rory McIlroy’s TGL saw early success, they also faced criticisms on varied grounds. That made the golfing icons look forward to making some improvements for the league. But as the league approached its second season, it was struck with some major blows as two of their biggest stars had to pull out from the tech league.

Justin Thomas recently underwent back surgery. In November 2025, a successful microdiscectomy was conducted on Thomas to fix a herniated disc causing hip pain. And now the PGA Tour star would need some time to recover from the same.

Following the announcement from Thomas, TGL faced another big blow as Rickie Fowler, too, announced that he would be opting out of TGL. Fowler has been fighting against constant injury concerns throughout his golfing career, and yet again, the same reason has derailed him from playing in the $500 million league. Now, only time would tell how Woods’ league would turn out this season.

