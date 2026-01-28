Why Did Patrick Reed Quit LIV Golf After 3 Years? Is He Eligible to Make PGA Tour Return?

Patrick Reed confirmed on January 28, 2026, that his time with LIV Golf had come to an end after joining the league in June 2022. The announcement followed his victory at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, where he secured his first Rolex Series title. He had already revealed that negotiations with LIV Golf were underway.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m a traditionalist at heart, and I was born to play on the PGA TOUR, which is where my story began with my wife, Justine,” Patrick Reed wrote in an X post announcing his move. “I am very fortunate for the opportunities that have come my way and grateful for the life we have created. I am moving forward in my career, and I look forward to competing on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour. I can’t wait to get back out there and revisit some of the best places on earth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While he has not clearly stated the reason, his comments suggest playing the sport in the traditional way. While LIV Golf switched to the traditional 72-hole format, it still does many things differently. For instance, it continues with its shotgun start. He could have also made the move to rise in the OWGR rankings. His win at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic already helped him get past Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.

However, he is not eligible to make a comeback to the PGA Tour yet. Reed will have to wait until mid-August 2026.

This is a developing story.