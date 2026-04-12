Why Does Cameron Young Have MLB Patch on His Shirt? PGA Tour Pro’s Sponsorships and Endorsements Explored

Cameron Young made quite a stride after carding 7-under 65 in the 3rd round of the Masters, a performance that moved him into a tie for the lead. Since then, people have started noticing the advertisers, including sponsors, associated with the golfer. While major brands like Titleist, Cisco, iCapital, Mutual of Omaha, and his newest partner, Empower, are all visible on his gear, one logo makes almost every fan around the world curious – The Major League Baseball logo on his outfits.

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No, it’s not for a specific team like the Yankees or a specific player. It’s the standard MLB logo that usually adorns anything MLB-related, now sitting unexpectedly on the left sleeve of the 28-year-old golfer.

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Why does Cameron Young wear the MLB logo on his shirt?

The presence of the MLB logo on Cameron Young’s shirt is not a traditional agent-brokered commercial deal, but rather a story of loyalty. The connection originates at the Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Westchester County, New York.

Young’s father, David Young, served as the head pro of this club. One of the prominent members of the club was Rob Manfred, the current Commissioner of Major League Baseball. The Young and Manfred families developed a close personal friendship from there. And when Young turned pro, the Manfreds took the Young family out to dinner.

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“So it started — the commissioner of baseball, Rob Manfred, is a member at Sleepy Hollow. My parents have known them for 20 years; they’re great people. When I first turned pro they took us to dinner, and afterward Rob leaned in and said, ‘Would you wear the MLB patch?'” Young explained, appearing on the No Laying Up podcast.

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“And at the time I had just gotten status or it was just before I got Canada status, so I was nothing — no status anywhere, essentially. And so I said ‘absolutely, I’d love to,’ and they’ve been there ever since and they’ve been an awesome partner.”

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The logo originally appeared on Young’s left sleeve during his Korn Ferry Tour days. But it has since shifted to his right collar to accommodate newer sponsors like RBC.

Is the MLB Patch a sponsorship deal or a personal choice?

Though it is built on a foundation of personal friendship and loyalty, it is officially a signed sponsorship-type arrangement between Cameron Young and the Major League Baseball organization. Young chose to accept the deal when he was at a professional crossroads. MLB provided him with institutional support. So Young has remained loyal even as his profile has exploded into global superstardom.

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Major League Baseball has shown interest in PGA Tour golf over the years, and Young is just the latest in a line of MLB-wearing Tour pros. The idea is the brainchild of the sports agent Dave Parker, who negotiated an MLB deal for his client Shawn Stefani in 2013. Stefani, an Astros fan, wears the logo and plays golf with corporate partners for MLB. In exchange, he got access to free tickets to his hometown Houston Astros whenever he wanted.

Others like Peter Malnati and Adam Long have held similar, or even the same, deals with the MLB.

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Are Players Allowed to Wear Non-Golf Brand Logos at the Masters?

Players are generally allowed to wear non-golf brand logos at the Masters if they adhere to the standards set by Augusta National. However, the Masters is the most restrictive environment in professional golf. Augusta National tightly controls commercialization and has even trademarked its specific shade of green (Pantone 342) to protect its brand identity.

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Hence, Augusta reserves the right to intervene if an outfit is deemed a distraction. The most high-profile recent example was in 2024 when Jason Day was asked by Augusta officials to remove a white sweater vest from his sponsor, Malbon Golf.

However, despite these restrictions, other major sports logos have appeared on the grounds. Jake Knapp wears the Anaheim Ducks (NHL) logo on his collar and bag. Knapp is a lifelong fan of the team and secured the sponsorship through a chance meeting with team executives at his home course in Costa Mesa.

How Much Does Cameron Young Earn from Sponsorships and Endorsements?

As of April 2026, Young has amassed over $31 million in official PGA Tour prize money. And when including bonuses from the FedEx Cup and the Player Impact Program (PIP), his total on-course income exceeds $38 million. His victory at the 2026 Players Championship alone netted him a $4.5 million winner’s check.

And while exact endorsement contract values are private, Young, who is from the Bronx and grew up as a fan of the Yankees, didn’t take advantage of those free tickets from the MLB partnership.

“We probably do [get tickets], but given the circumstances of when [the sponsorship] started, when I was playing mini-tours, I’m not going to task for any favors,” Young said.