Why Does Scottie Scheffler Move His Feet During His Swings? The World No. 1 Opens Up

Scottie Scheffler’s game by any measure is elite. And yet, for all the trophies, one thing that still makes casual golfers do a double take is his feet. This is where most pros stay planted until the ball is gone, but Scheffler’s feet shuffle and slide through the shot. Now, after years of speculation, the world number one has explained it. Appearing on Pardon My Take, his answer was refreshingly simple.

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“They look at your feet when you swing, and they’re like, ‘What? What is going on with the feet?” And I know there’s a reason. There’s, like, a method behind this madness. “Scheffler was asked.

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“I don’t know what exactly I’m doing with my feet, but I’ve had the same quirks since I was seven years old. And, like, Randy’s fixed a lot of stuff for me, but that was something that if you ever tried to fix it, it just didn’t feel natural.”

“I just feel athletic when I’m hitting a golf ball, and if I lock my feet in, I feel too robotic,” responded Scheffler.

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So what exactly are the hosts talking about? Well, this isn’t a pre-shot routine or a waggle at address. Most of the fans who get a first look at Scheffler pick this habit out first. He sets up like anyone else on the tee shot, but once the downswing starts, his feet become alive. Both feet start moving a little as he swings through, almost like moving towards the target and back behind him.

Naturally, it’s unconventional, as most golfers plant both feet and keep them in place until the ball is gone, with only the trail heel rolling up after the impact. Golf Digest notes Scheffler’s feet move most on drives and long irons and settle down on shorter shots.

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But for Scheffler, he doesn’t even notice the change. “If I never saw a video of it, I would never know that I do that,” he said. He also added that if he tried to keep his feet still, he’d “probably chunk the shot pretty bad.”

To be fair, it still looks out of the blue. Naturally, Smith, who has been in his corner since childhood, never tried to forcefully fix it. In fact, he says the feet moved more as Scheffler grew bigger and stronger and credits Scheffler’s athleticism and feel for the clubface for it. When Scheffler does tinker with it, the ball reportedly goes shorter and lower.

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Regardless, his wiggle and swing style definitely works. The results do speak for themselves. Scheffler won the Tour Championship for his third title of 2026 and claimed his second FedEx Cup and passed Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour career earnings list. Lately, he has led the tour in scoring average (68.95) and strokes gained total of +2.84, ranking 12th best in the stats history.

That said, along with moving his feet, Scheffler’s swing style has also been a notable topic of discussion.

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Scheffler’s Swing Style

Scheffler has also been asked about the mechanics of his swing style overall. He explained the dynamics in an interview with TaylorMade. For him, his power comes from loading into his right side and then moving it off to the left. As for the foot sliding, it helps with his weight all the way through the ball.

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“It’s been one of those things that’s kind of always been a move for me. If you look at my swing from when I was a really little kid, that’s kind of something I always did.”

Moreover, the direction in which he moves his feet also matters. “I think Randy would be a little more upset with the footwork if my foot was moving in a weird direction. But if the foot is just going towards the ball, it’s kind of going with the shot.”

The shuffle would make most coaches wince, but for Scheffler, it’s simply how he swings. He doesn’t overthink it, and he isn’t keen on changing it either. Well, he doesn’t need to, given the results speak for themselves.