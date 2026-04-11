Why Does the Winner Get a Green Jacket at the Masters? History and Tradition Explored

Forget the silver cups and oversized checks. At Augusta National, the most coveted prize in sports is a piece of clothing.

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It’s not just any random jacket or even just a prize. It is something that even veterans like Rory McIlroy have longed for before finally winning it in April 2025. But why green? Or why a jacket? Or why does it mean more than the trophy itself? The answers to these questions trace a path through history, ritual, and one of golf’s most recognizable symbols.

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What is the origin and history of the green jacket at The Masters?

The idea traces back to Bobby Jones, Augusta National’s co-founder and winner of the Open Championship in 1926, 1927, and 1930. According to the PGA Tour, in 1930, Royal Liverpool invited Jones, where he saw the past Open Championship winners wearing matching red jackets. This impressed him a lot.

When Augusta National was formed, he proposed the same to co-founder Clifford Roberts. After considering colors like red, yellow, and even Georgia peach, they decided on green— specifically verdant green. So, by 1937, every member attending The Masters wore a green jacket to stand out from the crowd.

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But the heat made wearing a pure wool jacket in Augusta in April challenging. To address this, Augusta National introduced a lighter version in 1938. Since then, every member and past champion wears the iconic jacket at The Masters.

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The jackets have evolved from the heavier wool coats, originally made by Brooks Uniform Co. in New York, to the current design by Hamilton Tailoring Co., which, since 1967, has produced the iconic single-breasted, single-vent coat with the club’s logo on the brass buttons

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Why does the winner get a green jacket at The Masters?

Winning the green jacket means joining the most exclusive club in golf. Augusta National is an invitation-only private club. The Masters champion becomes an honorary member and wears the same jacket as the members. It symbolizes the club’s identity—a sign of both belonging and elite achievement.

The ceremonial presentation by the previous champion reinforces continuity from one Masters to the next. Every year, the past champion helps the new winner wear the jacket. Last year, Scottie Scheffler, the 2024 winner, had the honor of helping the new champion, Rory McIlroy. This year, McIlroy will have that honor.

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Getty AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts as he is awarded the Green Jacket by Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler after the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Sam Snead was the first professional to receive one. In 1949, Jones presented it to him, though Snead must have had mixed feelings, as the jacket was a size 40. However, he is not alone. During the ceremony, the club doesn’t provide a perfectly tailored jacket to the winner. Instead, a jacket is borrowed from a member with the same build as the champion. Because of that, Jack Nicklaus had to wear a size 46 jacket at just 23 years old when he won in 1963.

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“It hung on me like an old blanket,” Nicklaus recalled.

The champion’s measurements are taken later, and a tailor custom-creates a new jacket for him.

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What is the prize money for winning the Masters?

In 2025, the winner’s share was $4.2 million from a total purse of $21 million. This year, too, the winner is likely to get the same share of the prize pool.

The winner also receives the Masters Trophy and other honors. Yet, the jacket carries the strongest prestige because it identifies the champion as part of Masters history rather than just a one-time winner.

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Do Masters winners get to keep the green jacket?

Yes, however, they have to keep it in their locker at Augusta National. Only the current champion can take it off the property for one year. Winners are required to return the jacket to Augusta National the following year, after which it stays at the club permanently. From that point on, they may wear it only on club grounds, just like any other Augusta National member.

The club retains ownership and control of the garment. In fact, there are many rules around how the current champion can wear the jacket in public. The reigning champion can wear the jacket only with formal attire: a collared shirt, club tie, dress trousers, and dress shoes. He cannot wear it with jeans and sneakers, as they are considered inappropriate.

McIlroy wore it in public when he visited India, Australia, and Northern Ireland to play.

From a practical way to identify members, the green jacket has transformed into golf’s ultimate symbol of history, exclusivity, and victory.