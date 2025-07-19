Why Has The Open Returned to Royal Portrush Just 3 Times in 74 Years? R&A’s Reluctance Explored

The Open Championship has been a revered institution in the world of golf since 1860, with storied venues like St. Andrews and Muirfield etching their names into the annals of golf history. Royal Portrush, a picturesque links course in Northern Ireland, has also had the honor of hosting The Open, albeit infrequently. With its windswept dunes and rugged coastline, Royal Portrush has proven to be a worthy challenge for the world’s top golfers. But despite its beauty and testiness, The Open has only touched down here a handful of times in the past seven decades—a peculiarity that begs explanation.

The reason for this rarity lies in the complex history of Northern Ireland. The Troubles, a period of sectarian violence and civil unrest that spanned several decades, made it a challenging place to host a major golf tournament. The region’s tumultuous past, marked by bombings, shootings, and general civic unrest, meant that The Open stayed far away from Northern Ireland between the first Open at Portrush in 1951 and the next one in 2019.

Even golf personalities like Rory McIlroy have been touched by the region’s history, with McIlroy’s great-uncle being gunned down in a sectarian attack in 1972. This dark chapter in Northern Ireland’s history is the primary reason why The Open has only been held at Royal Portrush three times in the last 74 years.

Fast-forward to the present, and The Open is back at Royal Portrush, but not without some logistical wrangling. A parade organized by the Portrush Sons of Ulster, a group associated with the Orange Order, is scheduled to take place on the same day as the third round. The R&A, The Open’s governing body, has taken steps to avoid a clash, adjusting tee times to get spectators out slightly earlier and avoid the “congestion” that might come with thousands of people spilling out of the course at the same time as the parade.

The parade itself is part of Northern Ireland’s marching season, a contentious tradition that commemorates the Battle of the Boyne and has its roots in the region’s complex history. With over 60 bands and 2,000 participants expected, it’s going to be a big event — and one that might just add an extra layer of excitement to The Open. But that is not the only thing that sets this major apart from the others.

Fans at The Open Championship are everyone’s favorite

The Open Championship has a unique atmosphere, thanks in large part to its knowledgeable and respectful fans. Tiger Woods praises them, saying, “The Open Championship, throughout my career, they’re the most knowledgeable fans that we have a chance to play in front of. You can hear the distinctive clap when you hit the ball 20, 30 feet away. They know how good a shot that was.”

He adds, “It’s not like most of the tournaments we play in… Some of them hit golf shots and give them a hole. Weird things. There, it’s very different. Very respectful, very knowledgeable, and it’s a pleasure to play in front of them.”

Dean Burmester, a 33-year-old pro golfer, agrees with Woods, calling Open Championship fans “the greatest fans in the world.” He appreciates how they clap for good shots, regardless of the player, and notes that a whopping 85% of the fans don’t even know who he is. Burmester feels that the fans’ genuine love for the game makes them special, and he’s grateful for their support.

Even Jon Rahm, who was briefly frustrated by hearing a whistle from the crowd during his round at The Open, later admitted that the fans probably didn’t mean it in a bad way, showing the mutual respect between players and spectators at this iconic event.

The Open Championship is a tournament where everyone can feel welcome and enjoy the game in all its glory, and with fans like these, it’s no wonder it’s considered one of the most prestigious majors in golf.