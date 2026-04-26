Why Is Nelly Korda Wearing a Red Pin at the Chevron Championship 2026? Her Sponsorship Deals & More Explored

Nelly Korda is leading by five shots heading into Sunday’s final round at the Chevron Championship, but golf fans with sharp eyes have been asking about something else on her cap: a little red pin.

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That pin is Delta Air Lines’ logo. The airline signed Nelly Korda as a brand ambassador in a multi-year partnership, making her the face of Delta’s growing commitment to women’s golf. She joins Rose Zhang, Michelle Wie West, and amateurs Megha Ganne and Rachel Kuehn in Delta’s roster of LPGA-connected athletes.

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Delta SVP and Chief Communications Officer Tim Mapes framed it plainly: Korda’s drive to be the best mirrors what Delta stands for. It’s a values play as much as a visibility one, attaching the airline’s brand to the most compelling name in women’s golf right now.

Nelly Korda is delivering on that visibility in real time. She set a new 36-hole scoring record at the Chevron Championship, reaching 14-under through two rounds, and was the only player in the field to card anything below 67 across the first two days. Going into Sunday, she holds a five-shot lead over Patty Tavatanakit and a six-shot margin over Ruoning Yin. A Delta logo on the chest of a potential major champion on Sunday. Hard to buy that kind of placement.

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(this is a developing story..)