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Why Is Nelly Korda Wearing a Red Pin at the Chevron Championship 2026? Her Sponsorship Deals & More Explored

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

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Apr 26, 2026 | 1:55 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Why Is Nelly Korda Wearing a Red Pin at the Chevron Championship 2026? Her Sponsorship Deals & More Explored

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

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Apr 26, 2026 | 1:55 PM EDT

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Nelly Korda is leading by five shots heading into Sunday’s final round at the Chevron Championship, but golf fans with sharp eyes have been asking about something else on her cap: a little red pin.

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That pin is Delta Air Lines’ logo. The airline signed Nelly Korda as a brand ambassador in a multi-year partnership, making her the face of Delta’s growing commitment to women’s golf. She joins Rose Zhang, Michelle Wie West, and amateurs Megha Ganne and Rachel Kuehn in Delta’s roster of LPGA-connected athletes.

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Delta SVP and Chief Communications Officer Tim Mapes framed it plainly: Korda’s drive to be the best mirrors what Delta stands for. It’s a values play as much as a visibility one, attaching the airline’s brand to the most compelling name in women’s golf right now.

Nelly Korda is delivering on that visibility in real time. She set a new 36-hole scoring record at the Chevron Championship, reaching 14-under through two rounds, and was the only player in the field to card anything below 67 across the first two days. Going into Sunday, she holds a five-shot lead over Patty Tavatanakit and a six-shot margin over Ruoning Yin. A Delta logo on the chest of a potential major champion on Sunday. Hard to buy that kind of placement.

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

1,325 Articles

Vishnupriya Agrawal is a beat reporter at EssentiallySports on the Golf Desk, specializing in breaking news around tour developments, player movement, ranking shifts, and evolving competitive narratives across the PGA and LPGA circuits. She excels at analyzing the ripple effects of major moments, such as headline-grabbing wins or schedule changes, highlighting their impact on player momentum, course strategy, and long-term career trajectories. With a foundation in research-driven writing and a passion for storytelling, Vishnupriya has built a track record of delivering timely and insightful golf coverage. She has also contributed as a freelance sports writer, creating audience-focused content that connects fans to the finer details of the game. Her sharp research abilities and disciplined publishing workflow enable her to craft stories that go beyond the leaderboard, bringing context and clarity to the fast-moving world of professional golf.

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Riya Singhal

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