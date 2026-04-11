Why Is Rory McIlroy Using a Dog Headcover for His Driver at Masters 2026?

Rory McIlroy’s driver attracts a lot of attention, as it helps him drive over 320 yards right in the middle of fairways most of the time. And it drew attention once again at the 2026 Masters. This time, it was for a headcover sitting on his TaylorMade Qi4D driver, a dog one.

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It is a St. Bernard dog headcover sitting on its driver. The headcover dates back to when McIlroy was just 14, growing up in Holywood, Northern Ireland. Despite switching clubs and gear over the years, this piece has stayed with him and has traveled across tournaments worldwide.

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It also reflects his deep affection for dogs. The Northern Irishman has long been vocal about his love for dogs. From naming his first dog after Ernie Els to supporting dog charities and rescue initiatives, he loves them a lot.

“I’ve always loved dogs, I had a couple of dogs growing up and I’m just a big dog person,” he said about his love for canines.

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Thus, this headcover adds a personal touch at Augusta National.

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This is a developing story…