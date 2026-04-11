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Why Is Rory McIlroy Using a Dog Headcover for His Driver at Masters 2026?

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Apr 11, 2026 | 4:54 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Why Is Rory McIlroy Using a Dog Headcover for His Driver at Masters 2026?

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 11, 2026 | 4:54 PM EDT

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Rory McIlroy’s driver attracts a lot of attention, as it helps him drive over 320 yards right in the middle of fairways most of the time. And it drew attention once again at the 2026 Masters. This time, it was for a headcover sitting on his TaylorMade Qi4D driver, a dog one.

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It is a St. Bernard dog headcover sitting on its driver. The headcover dates back to when McIlroy was just 14, growing up in Holywood, Northern Ireland. Despite switching clubs and gear over the years, this piece has stayed with him and has traveled across tournaments worldwide.

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It also reflects his deep affection for dogs. The Northern Irishman has long been vocal about his love for dogs. From naming his first dog after Ernie Els to supporting dog charities and rescue initiatives, he loves them a lot.

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“I’ve always loved dogs, I had a couple of dogs growing up and I’m just a big dog person,” he said about his love for canines.

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Thus, this headcover adds a personal touch at Augusta National.

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This is a developing story…

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Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Kailash Vaviya is a Golf Journalist at EssentiallySports, combining newsroom experience with a long-standing passion for the sport. He has been following golf since his college years, closely tracking the rise of modern stars and the drama of the game’s biggest tournaments. With a background in reporting and digital media, Kailash has built a strong foundation in research-driven analysis and storytelling that connects with sports audiences. At EssentiallySports, Kailash brings this blend of journalism and passion to deliver coverage that goes beyond scorecards. Whether it’s breaking down major championships, analyzing player performances, or exploring the cultural resonance of the game, his work aims to inform, engage, and bring fans closer to the world of golf. He has also written for Comic Book Resources (CBR) and Forbes, further expanding his portfolio across sports and media.

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