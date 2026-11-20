Last year, Finnish golfer Sami Valimaki arrived at The RSM Classic with plenty to play for. By Sunday, he had won his first PGA Tour title and climbed from No. 74 to No. 51 in the FedExCup Fall standings. That one victory did more than give him a trophy and a paycheck. It earned him spots in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational through the Aon Next 10. That is the beauty of bubble week. Four rounds can change what a player’s entire next season looks like. Some walk away with a trophy, others save their Tour cards, and a few earn opportunities they might not have had otherwise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, the RSM Classic is back, and the pressure is just as high. The PGA Tour’s Signature Events usually get the biggest attention. They have the star players, huge prize money, and packed leaderboards. But bubble week offers something different. Here, even one bad round can have consequences that follow a player into the next season. That makes it difficult to look away.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest battle is for a place inside the top 100 of the final FedExCup Fall standings. Those who finish there earn full PGA Tour status for 2027, along with entry into THE PLAYERS Championship.

Falling outside the top 100 comes with a serious cost. Players ranked between 101 and 150 will no longer have full playing privileges on the PGA Tour. Their status will depend on where they finish, with the Tour placing them into three groups: 101- 110, 111- 125, and 126- 150. Those rankings will determine how many Full-Field Events they can enter. They will also have the option of playing on the Korn Ferry Tour as they try to work their way back to better opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is another way back, but it is far from easy. Players can head to the Final Stage of Q-School, scheduled for December 10-13 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Only five players, with no ties, will earn PGA Tour cards.

Now compare that pressure with a no-cut Signature Event. Every player in the field gets to play all four rounds, regardless of how they perform over the first two days. The money, points, and prestige are enormous, but the immediate consequences are different. At a Signature Event, players are chasing more. During bubble week, some are fighting to keep what they already have.

ADVERTISEMENT

And that is what makes the FedExCup Fall so compelling. It isn’t just about who wins. It is about who gets to keep playing at the highest level next year.

Billy Horschel Is Playing for His Spot

If this were only about lesser-known players fighting to keep their Tour cards, it might be easy to overlook. But that is not the case. Some familiar names are also feeling the pressure, and Billy Horschel is one of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eight-time PGA Tour winner arrived at Sea Island ranked No. 101 in the FedExCup Fall standings. He was just 8.014 points behind Christiaan Bezuidenhout at No. 100. For a player with eight Tour victories, that is a surprisingly difficult position to be in. Davis Thompson was just inside the cutoff at No. 99, while Lee Hodges (No. 105), Chris Kirk (No. 107), Mackenzie Hughes (No. 108) and Taylor Pendrith (No. 109) were all trying to climb into the top 100.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is what makes bubble week so interesting. These aren’t players who are new to the Tour or still trying to make a name for themselves. They have already won tournaments and played against the best in the world. Yet, at Sea Island, they are all watching the same points table and fighting for the same thing: another year with full Tour status.

Bezuidenhout has his own reason to feel the pressure. Less than three months ago, he was part of the International team at the Presidents Cup at Medinah, helping them fight off an American comeback. Now, the 32-year-old finds himself defending the final spot in the top 100. One poor week could push him below the line and change his playing opportunities for 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the battle for Tour cards isn’t the only thing making this week unusual. Brooks Koepka has added another twist.

The five-time major champion arrived at the RSM Classic ranked No. 115 in the FedExCup Fall standings. Under the PGA Tour’s Returning Member Program, Koepka has a chance to earn his way back into the top 100. And if he finishes inside that mark, the exemption line moves down by one place, allowing the player at No. 101 to keep full status as well.

That creates a strange situation. Players fighting to save their cards have a reason to cheer for Koepka. A strong finish from the major champion could be enough to give someone else another year of full Tour privileges.

ADVERTISEMENT

You rarely get this kind of drama at a Signature Event. The biggest names are usually fighting for the trophy, but at bubble week, their results can affect players further down the standings. Sometimes, one player’s success can be another player’s lifeline. And that makes the race for the top 100 even more interesting.

Why Bubble Week Is So Hard to Predict

This is where the two formats really separate.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Signature Event is built from the top performers of the previous season and the current one. The fields are strong, and the grind is mostly among familiar names chasing the same trophy. You can usually guess who will be in the mix by Sunday.

Bubble week has no such comfort. The players with the most to lose are not always the ones playing the best, and the ones with the most to gain can come from far down the list. Nobody can say for sure who will be celebrating a card on Sunday night, and that uncertainty is exactly what makes it compelling.

One Week Can Rescue a Career

Last week’s Austin Championship was the best proof.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chad Ramey started the week at No. 136, outside even the conditional-status cutoff for the top 125 tiers. He won. The result was a $1,080,000 check, Tour status through 2028 and a leap to No. 68.

Trace Crowe’s story was quieter, but just as important. He made a birdie on the final hole to finish third on his own. That moved him from No. 117 to No. 87 in the standings and secured his 2027 Tour card. One putt on the 72nd hole changed his future.

A Signature Event in the middle of the season can bring a player more money and points, but it rarely changes his career overnight. Bubble week is different. Here, one good Sunday can save a player’s season, even if he isn’t a big name in golf.

The Fight Hiding Behind the Fight

The pressure isn’t limited to the bubble. Even players safely inside the top 100 have something to chase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finishing between No. 51 and No. 60 in the final standings makes you part of the Aon Next 10, which opens the door to the first two Signature Events of 2027: the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. Eight of the current holders were in the field, including Blades Brown at No. 55. Chasers like Ben Kohles (No. 61), Harry Hall (No. 63) and Harris English (No. 69) are close behind.

Ramey shows how cruel that line can be. Even after a win and a huge jump, he sits at No. 68, still eight spots outside the cutoff.

So bubble week tells two stories at once. Some players are protecting their livelihood, while others are chasing a ticket into the sport’s biggest limited-field events. Valimaki’s rise a year ago shows how quickly one result can turn that ticket into a real invitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Signature Events Still Win

None of this is meant to knock Signature Events. They offer $20 million purses, 700 FedExCup points to the winner, and the strongest fields outside the majors. For many fans, those are the best weeks on the calendar.

The three player-hosted events, including The Genesis Invitational, add a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties, plus anyone within 10 shots of the lead. Even there, the drama is about who wins. And watching the game’s best go head-to-head is a joy that bubble week can’t match.

But the best golf and the most compelling golf are not always the same thing. A Signature Event asks who is the best player in this field. Bubble week asks who gets to keep a place in the game.

Fans love to talk about the sport’s biggest stars. But the Tour also depends on the players who spend years living near the edge of the standings, and bubble week is the one time that struggle gets center stage.

Come Sunday, someone will celebrate a card that seemed out of reach. Someone else will start preparing for Q-School. The difference between them will be a few points, one putt, or one swing.

No Signature Event can offer that. Money, points, and prestige are all worth playing for. But the thing a golfer values most is the right to keep playing.