Why Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Was Forced to ‘Apologize’ to PGA Tour Volunteer After Heated Argument

In their partnership of 15 years, Bubba Watson and Ted Scott formed a friendship. They understood each other’s struggles without saying a word. But who knew that knowing Watson’s struggles would lead to Scott’s meltdown on the course?

Scott recollected, “Bubba was very afraid of people, and we were on a particular hole at Innisbrook. The tee box was way over on the left side of the tee, near the crowd. So I said, ‘Hey, let’s put the bag over here, where you don’t have to be near the people that you don’t know,’” Scott told Golf Digest for their Ask The Expert series.

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But there was an old marshal between them. The marshal was holding the signs to mark the trajectory of the ball. However, it was a par-three hole, and Bubba Watson claimed that they didn’t need a marshal as he asked the old man to leave. Even Martin Kaymer’s caddie urged the man to move. But he stayed adamant. So, Scott did something that he isn’t really proud of anymore.

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“Then I asked him to move. And he finally said, ‘I was told to stand right here, and I’m not moving.’ So, I took his sign and threw it over to the side and said, ‘Get over there!’” Scott said. “I went back and apologized to him. And that was the most embarrassing moment on the tour for my frustration. So sorry!”

Scott started caddying for Bubba Watson in 2006. The golfer has struggled with ADHD all his life and has been very open about it. He has also spoken about his mental health struggles that included fear of failure and anxiety in crowds. Watson feels self-conscious and judged in social settings, and obviously, this has proven challenging for him as he has to perform in front of the world. This is why Scott did not want Watson to stand near people.

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Imago March 4, 2026, Orlando, Florida, USA: Caddie Ted Scott walks off the 18th hole after the Arnold Palmer Invitational Pro-Am presented by Mastercard at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Orlando USA – ZUMAw109 20260304_fap_w109_024 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

This was certainly not the only time Ted Scott had to face embarrassment on the course. 13 years ago at the Greenbrier Classic, Watson expressed his doubts about Scott’s information after he asked the caddie for yardage at the 15th. Later on the 16th, he scolded Scott after putting his 9-iron in the water. That moment became one of the iconic examples of Watson’s ADHD struggles. Yet, the duo stuck together for way longer than we expected.

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Many would assume that Scott’s embarrassments would have stopped after he joined the world’s number one in 2021. But with the memories still fresh, we know his embarrassments simply grew more intense.

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Ted Scott shoulders the embarrassment for Scottie Scheffler’s goof-up.

During the first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last year, Scottie Scheffler became the subject of ridicule within the community. He made a noise that sounded like a fart, which captured the fans’ attention while he discussed strategy with Scott.

To hide Scheffler’s embarrassment, Scott even took the blame upon himself and humorously apologized for the act. But the fans knew the real culprit. After all, it wasn’t the first time Scheffler had farted on the course. There was a time when the commentators had to blame the wind at Bay Hill.

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It didn’t take the fanbase long to find the truth behind the noise. However, the fans seemed impressed by Scott’s act as he tried to cover for his friend and take the blame on himself.

In the last Ryder Cup, Scott had a spirited confrontation with the European vice-captain, Francesco Molinari, during the weekend. However, it didn’t take long for Scott to release an apology video on social media and address the heated exchange, showcasing his sportsmanship.