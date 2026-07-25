Why Sergio Garcia Doesn’t Need to Fear LIV’s Uncertain Future

In January, a 62-year-old showed up at the Sony Open and made the field. He hadn’t played a regular Tour event since 2021. Nobody gave Vijay Singh a sponsor exemption for this one.

He was cashing in a rule most fans had never heard of. Any player inside the top 50 on the Tour’s all-time career money list can reclaim full membership for a season of his choosing, no questions asked. Singh had the numbers to back it up: 648 career starts, 34 wins, a cut-made rate near 80%, and $71 million banked on Tour, good for sixth all-time. So he asked, and the Tour said yes.

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Sergio Garcia has that same card in his pocket, and it’s why LIV Golf’s shaky finances aren’t keeping him up at night.

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Garcia sits 20th on the PGA Tour’s official career money list at just over $55 million, a figure that only counts Tour earnings, separate from his LIV winnings or total career haul across every tour. That puts him inside the top 25, which under tour bylaws gives him the exemption twice over. If LIV runs dry before his contract ends, he won’t be scrambling for status the way a LIV-only player would be. He’s got 11 PGA Tour wins, a Masters, more Ryder Cup points than any European ever, and a guaranteed spot on the career money list waiting whenever he needs it.

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Not everyone loves that this option exists. Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee took aim at the rule itself, not at Singh for using it.

“This is what happens when you give into or give too much power to players. If the PGA Tour is going to claim to be a sport based upon meritocracy, you can’t allow players to monetize their performances of a decade or decades ago, through current exemptions,” Chamblee wrote on X.

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A Safety Net Built Before LIV Existed

The rule itself doesn’t ask where a player has been or how long he’s been gone. It only checks where he sits on a list, and Garcia locked in his spot years before LIV was ever on the table.

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DeChambeau and Rahm are covered too, but through a different door. DeChambeau’s 2024 U.S. Open win gets him into that event for 10 years and the other three majors for five, so he’s set through 2029. Rahm’s 2023 Masters win means he can play Augusta whenever he wants, for the rest of his career. That win also covers him for the other three majors through 2028. He has a second exemption too, into the U.S. Open through 2031, from winning that event in 2021. Smith has less. His 2022 Open Championship win keeps him in that event until he’s 60. But his exemption into the other three majors ends in 2027. That’s the same year he’ll be looking for exactly what Garcia already has. None of it gets them into a regular Tour field in March or August, though. Garcia’s does.

If Garcia would rather head back to Europe instead, the DP World Tour offers him the identical career-money option.

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There’s a catch, of course. Singh’s exemption won’t get him into the Tour’s big-money designated events, and a Tour spokesperson said he’ll likely be eligible for “the vast majority” of full-field events, not all of them. Garcia hits the same ceiling Singh does. He gets into regular Tour fields, but the big-money events stay off limits.

Beyond that ceiling, though, nothing here is in question. Garcia’s rank on the list is set, his eligibility is set, and the timing is his to choose. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund doesn’t get a say in it.