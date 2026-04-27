Why the PGA Tour Reopened Doors for Trump Doral Despite Past Controversy? Reason Explored

When Alfred Kaskel built Doral Country Club on 2,400 acres of South Florida swampland in 1962, he paid the prize money himself to attract the PGA Tour. His approach shaped the Blue Monster’s reputation over the next fifty years. When Donald Trump bought the resort out of bankruptcy in 2012 for $150 million and spent another $250 million on renovations, he followed the same plan. The Blue Monster was not simply inherited; it was rebuilt specifically to become one of the toughest courses on the professional circuit. That investment made its loss feel even sharper. And now, ten years later, its return means more than just another event on the calendar.

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The end of Doral’s run was not dramatic. It followed the usual pattern of institutional decisions: quiet, procedural, and explained as logistics. After the 2016 WGC-Cadillac Championship, Cadillac walked away from its title sponsorship. The Tour’s contract with Doral allowed the event to move if no new sponsor was found. None was. Commissioner Tim Finchem confirmed the Tour could not secure a replacement, and Doral was dropped from the schedule.

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Jay Monahan, who succeeded Finchem, offered the same rationale in 2017: “The reason we’re not there is that we couldn’t find a sponsor. I spent a lot of time trying to find a sponsor for that tournament.”

The timing matters. Cadillac left in mid-2016, just as Trump became the Republican nominee. Boycott petitions against Tour events at Trump properties reached nearly 40,000 signatures. Corporate sponsors were already pulling away from his businesses. Both commissioners denied that politics played a role. But the lack of a sponsor, at that venue, in that climate, was a clear signal from the market.

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The event moved to Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City from 2017 to 2020, now known as the WGC-Mexico Championship, with Grupo Salinas as the sponsor. The purse stayed at $10.5 million, and the field stayed strong, but Chapultepec, at over 7,500 feet, changed the game. The Mexico run ended not by choice but because COVID-19 forced the 2021 event to be moved back to Florida. After that, the event was rebranded again, and the World Golf Championships series was shut down.

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The 2016 case was different. Trump National Doral had no exclusionary membership policy. It is a public resort, open to all. The issue was not the club’s membership but the owner’s public statements during a presidential campaign. The Tour’s rules focused on club membership, not ownership. Faced with this, the Tour called it a business decision and moved on.

Now, the Tour is ending the decade on its own terms. Cadillac has returned as title sponsor with a new multi-year deal, and the Cadillac Championship offers a $20 million purse in a no-cut Signature Event. Seventeen of the top 25 players are in the field, led by Scottie Scheffler. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp marked the occasion:

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“We are pleased to welcome back Cadillac, a world-class brand whose partnership with the PGA TOUR is synonymous with Trump National Doral, a legacy venue on our schedule.”

Rory McIlroy is not in the field. His absence is due to a scheduling issue created by the Tour, which stacked three Signature Events between the Masters and the PGA Championship. The same business logic that led to the exit ten years ago also explains the return. If you look at the financial reasons, the story becomes clear.

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However, this logic has been around for much longer than just the past ten years.

The PGA Tour’s Doral exit had a precedent older than Trump

Shoal Creek’s refusal to accept Black members in 1990 forced a reckoning. Major sponsors like IBM, Toyota, and Anheuser-Busch pulled over $2 million in advertising, and the financial hit forced change. The PGA Tour, USGA, and LPGA responded by mandating that their events could only be held at clubs without discriminatory policies. Cypress Point was dropped from the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 1991 for refusing to comply.

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The policy was enforced only when convenient. Augusta National did not allow female members until 2012, but the Masters kept its place as a Tour event the entire time. When pressed on how the Tour would deal with clubs that did not comply, Finchem used the phrase ‘case-by-case’ in 1990. He used the same words in 2016. That is a gap of 26 years. In reality, ‘case-by-case’ meant the Tour could make exceptions whenever it suited them, especially if the event was too important to lose. They simply called it something else.

The Blue Monster has seen more than fifty years of professional golf. Sponsors have changed, commissioners have come and gone, and controversies have never been fully settled. The course will test the players again this week. Whether the institution has ever answered the bigger questions is still open.