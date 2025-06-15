Why Was the U.S. Open 2025 Final Round Suspended? Alarming Reason Revealed

The final stages of the 2025 U.S. Open will be delayed. This delay comes after severe weather warnings have been made near the region of Pennsylvania, where the tournament is taking place. The play was suspended at 4:01 p.m. ET after a large amount of rain caused puddles to form on the fairways and greens at Oakmont Country Club.
To make matters worse and incredibly dangerous, flash flood warnings have gone out for storms that are taking place on the southeast side of the locality where the course is situated. These storms also come with the threat of lightning, which compounds the danger for all the people at Oakmont.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
🚨⚠️💦 #DEVELOPING — Flash flood warning just went out for the storms south east of Oakmont. These storms could produce lightning. NUCLR meteorologist @NUCLRGOLFWX is monitoring this and says there is potential for a delay in the next 45 mins if things materialize. pic.twitter.com/nEeafCfxBM
— NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 15, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Michael Collins, a reporter ESPN had further stated on X, that fans are being taken off the course. “UPDATE! Players now in clubhouse and fans are being taken off the course. We are in weather situation 4 (not sure what that means) according to a USGA person,” his tweet read.
This is a developing story…
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Severe weather halts U.S. Open—should tournaments have better contingency plans for such disruptions?