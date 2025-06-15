Why Was the U.S. Open 2025 Final Round Suspended? Alarming Reason Revealed

The final stages of the 2025 U.S. Open will be delayed. This delay comes after severe weather warnings have been made near the region of Pennsylvania, where the tournament is taking place. The play was suspended at 4:01 p.m. ET after a large amount of rain caused puddles to form on the fairways and greens at Oakmont Country Club.

To make matters worse and incredibly dangerous, flash flood warnings have gone out for storms that are taking place on the southeast side of the locality where the course is situated. These storms also come with the threat of lightning, which compounds the danger for all the people at Oakmont.

Michael Collins, a reporter ESPN had further stated on X, that fans are being taken off the course. “UPDATE! Players now in clubhouse and fans are being taken off the course. We are in weather situation 4 (not sure what that means) according to a USGA person,” his tweet read.

This is a developing story…