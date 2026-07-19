‘Why Would I Care’: Rory McIlroy Admits His Disinterest in PGA Tour Events After Achieving Career Goal

Rory McIlroy has not met the PGA Tour’s minimum event requirement to keep its membership. Seve Ballesteros and Martin Kaymer both faced bans for the same reason. But the PGA Tour gave the Northern Irishman an exception. The Tour invoked a clause that allows the CEO to permit a golfer to retain the membership under “extenuating circumstances.” This divided the golf world into two. Some said that McIlroy has earned his place to keep the membership, while others said that the PGA Tour has bent rules for him. The six-time major winner has now come clean on playing so little on the PGA Tour.

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A media representative asked McIlroy whether he would play any event before the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and he responded with a clear “no.”

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“Yeah, that’s fair,” the 30-time PGA Tour winner said when asked if it would be fair to say that the PGA Tour events don’t get his juices flowing as much as they used to. “Not really. I think it just sort of ebbs and flows. There’s been years where I’ve given it maybe more of my attention and years that I haven’t. Yeah, I guess I’m just at a stage that I have other things that I prioritise.

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“Again, the PGA TOUR is in a lot of flux at the minute with a lot of their schedule and structure and everything like that. So I think the change where it doesn’t matter where you are in the top 30 going into the TOUR Championship, it’s like I just need to be in the top 30 going in there to have a chance to win a FedExCup. So why would I care about the first two? I sort of came to that decision last year, and I’m just sort of doing the same thing.”

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Rory McIlroy is questioning two things here. The first is that there are many structural changes underway in the PGA Tour. CEO Brian Rolapp announced at the Travelers Championship 2026 that the Tour will have two tiers starting in 2028. While the two-time Masters champion didn’t directly oppose the decision, he noted that the second tier will become glorified Korn Ferry Tour events. He also noted that this would put pressure on some sponsors who could miss being in the top tier.

Another thing he mentioned is the eligibility criteria. The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs. However, it is not mandatory to play the event to be eligible for the Tour Championship. He just needs to be in the top 30 to win the finale without worrying about the entire season.

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This gives him a lot of flexibility and allows him to prioritize events and family time. His schedule has significantly reduced in the past two seasons, and there’s a good reason behind that. For instance, citing Justin Rose as an example, he said he wants to play long rather than more. Similarly, he is no longer chasing smaller records.

“I want to win more majors,” he said at the Australian Open last December. “I want to be part of more Ryder Cup teams. I’d say my records on either tour, whether it be the DP World Tour or the PGA Tour, are probably meaning a little less to me as time goes on, and it’s really just focusing on the majors and being part of that Ryder Cup team. I’m trying to build on the legacy that I’ve been building for the last 15 years.”

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He also admitted that tennis icon Roger Federer motivated him to play on the global stage and explore different venues. Amid these changing priorities and schedule, Rory McIlroy somehow doesn’t feel the same urge to play more on the PGA Tour.