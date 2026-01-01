Wife Jena Sims’ Latest Update on Brooks Koepka Shows His True State After LIV Golf Split

Essentials Inside The Story Koepka and Sims enjoy the New Year

When Brooks Koepka announced his exit from LIV Golf, fans expressed his concern about his future. Notably, he can’t play on the PGA Tour for a year owing to the rules. The only options he has are to play on the DP World Tour or the Asian Tour. But a recent Instagram story from Jena Sims delves into why the American golfer left LIV in the first place.

“2026 and every year after that 😘,” Jena Sims wrote in the story featuring her and Brooks Koepka dancing with each other in their arms. The video in the story ends with the two sharing a beautiful kiss.

Brooks Koepka’s LIV Golf contract runs through 2026. However, he decided not to participate in LIV events this season, reportedly losing around $100 million. The announcement came on December 23, 2025, when the representatives of the 5x major champions gave an official statement. According to the statement, Koepka wanted to spend more time with family. This makes complete sense, especially after Jena Sims experienced a miscarriage in October 2025.

LIV Golf’s CEO, Scott O’Neil, also said in an announcement that “We have amicably and mutually agreed that Brooks Koepka will no longer compete in the LIV Golf League, following the 2025 season.”

Jena Sims’ Instagram story shows that for now, Brooks Koepka is happy doing what he wanted to do in the first place when he decided to leave LIV Golf: spend time with his family. After the 9x PGA Tour pro’s exit, Jena Sims has shared multiple Instagram stories and posts showing how Koepka is enjoying his time with family. On December 30, 2025, she shared a carousel post of the couple partying with their friends. They were celebrating Sims’ 37th birthday at Hobe Sound, Florida.

“My heart is as full as my glass 🍷🎂🌈,” she wrote the caption to the post.

Before that, her Instagram carousel post featured the two with their son, Crew. The family was spending time at a monster truck-themed playground. They were in Christmas outfits, sharing hugs and kisses.

All this comes amid an uncertain future for Brooks Koepka.

Brooks Koepka’s uncertain golf future

Brooks Koepka’s golf future remains uncertain after his immediate departure from LIV Golf following the 2025 season. Currently, he faces a one-year ban from the PGA Tour since his last LIV event, which he played from August 15 to August 17, 2025. This means that his ban extends until August 2026, almost the entire regular season. Even when the ban lifts, he will have to earn his PGA Tour card first, which he can do either through the Korn Ferry Tour or the DP World Tour, just like Laurie Canter.

Put simply, he doesn’t have a clear path back to the PGA Tour. There are options available, but it will take time. Currently, playing on the DP World Tour and making his way into the top-10 on the Race to Dubai standings is the best possible option for him.

He does have the option of continuing to play major events. And he will most probably do that. He has a lifetime exemption to play in the PGA Championship. Besides that, he has an exemption until 2028 to play in the other three majors because of his past wins.

While options are available, Brooks Koepka’s immediate future remains uncertain. But he is not too worried about it and instead tries to spend more time with his family.