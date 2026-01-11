Wife Jena Sims Reacts to Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour Reinstatement Claim Amid His Silence

Essentials Inside The Story Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, has reacted to news about the golfer's PGA Tour return.

Notably, Sims shifted the attention to something light-hearted.

Rory McIlroy and Smylie Kaufman offer contrasting takes on Koepka's potential return.

Brooks Koepka had the entire golfing realm stumped after he decided to forgo his $100 million LIV Golf contract. Quite expectedly, the buzz surrounding the 35-year-old has been louder than ever. Among the many comments coming in, one of the most interesting came from his wife, Jena Sims. Just days after leaving LIV Golf, Koepka is seeking a return to the PGA Tour. And while she did not make a definitive statement, she surely ruffled a lot of speculative feathers.

Sims reposted a headline about the development. In an Instagram post shared by Ways to Golf, the first image in the thread featured an update, “ESPN is reporting that 5-time Major Champion Brooks Koepka has formally applied for reinstatement with the PGA TOUR”.

In the second slide was image of Koepka from his younger days as a golfer. Sharing the image on her story, Jena Sims posted, “Where does Crew get his curls?”

The focus thus quickly shifted to Koepka’s hair and their two-year-old son Crew Sims Koepka. Sims highlighted how their child seems to have inherited Koepka’s look. Instead of weighing in on suspensions, eligibility, or what it could mean for Koepka’s career, Sims boldly steered attention to a completely different direction.

Koepka, who joined the Saudi-backed league in 2022, decided to part ways at the end of 2025.

At the time, LIV’s CEO Scott O’Neil shared, “We have amicably and mutually agreed that Brooks Koepka will no longer compete in the LIV Golf League, following the 2025 season. Brooks is prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home. We appreciate the significant impact he has had on the game and wish him continued success, both on and off the course.”

Notably, a lot of prominent names in the golfing realm have shared their takes on the subject.

Rory McIlroy & Smylie Kaufman Deliver Contrasting Opinions On Brooks Koepka’s Return to PGA Tour

While Brooks Koepka is trying to return to the PGA Tour, the situation is not straightforward. With the existing one-year ban rule of the Tour, it could prove difficult for Koepka to come right back and take the fairway. Quite expectedly, such a situation has evoked reactions from several golf personalities. For example, when reflecting on the situation, Rory McIlroy shared his belief that the LIV Golf stars who are looking to come back to the tour must be allowed to do so without much fuss.

“I think they’ve already paid their consequence. They’ve made the money, but they’ve paid their consequence in terms of the reputation and some of the things they’ve lost by going over there,” said McIlroy while speaking to Gary Nevile on an episode of ‘Stick to Football on The Overlap’ podcast.

He also made it clear that if the induction of big names from LIV Golf makes the Tour better and competitive, then the authorities must cancel the suspension.

Meanwhile, another iconic golfer, Smylie Kaufman, is not so sure about whether the likes of Koepka should be allowed to return unscathed. There have been heavy rumors about how the tour might just make an exception for Koepka. But as per Kaufman, such a decision might not be fair for those already serving a suspension for the same reason.

“l just don’t see how they’re going to be able to finagle this to that they’re not going to get sued right back by whether it’s Wesley or Hudson on what their ruling was. So if they’ve already set the precedent that it’s a one-year suspension, then they probably have to keep it there,” said Kaufman.

It now remains to be seen what decision Brian Rolapp and team come up with.