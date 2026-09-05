Wife Jena Sims Shares Brooks Koepka Update After His Shaky PGA Tour Season Ended Fast

9-time PGA Tour winner Brooks Koepka returned to the PGA Tour in January 2026 due to changing family circumstances and a desire to play closer to home. However, he couldn’t make a mark since his return: 5 missed cuts in 16 events, one withdrawal, and no wins. The 36-year-old even failed to make it to the season-ending playoffs this year. With the offseason set to begin later this month, his wife, actress and model Jena Sims, has updated fans on the West Palm Beach, Florida, native.

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“POV you’re trying to get an aesthetic video, but your mans is on a Seadoo,” she wrote in her Instagram story along with a clip.

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The couple appears to be vacationing in Staniel Cay, Bahamas, aboard a yacht. In another clip Sims shared, the couple danced to the tune of ‘You Make My Dreams’ by Daryl Hall and John Oates. Sims captioned the post, “OOTN featuring my biggest fan 😆🥴💙.” In another clip, Koepka is swimming in some shallow water.

“If he decided to be an influencer, he’d have one hell of a videographer 😏,” Sims captioned the post.

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Moments later, Sims herself joins him, adding, “In sickness, in health, and in the shark-infested waters.”

This came after Jena Sims joined the ‘Respect Summer’ campaign, a humorous push against retailers and people rushing into fall and pumpkin-spice season before summer is over. Regardless, this trip to the Bahamas must be a pleasant change from the hectic PGA Tour schedule Brooks Koepka had this year.

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Koepka’s 2026 season, of course, marked his return to the PGA Tour after leaving LIV Golf at the end of 2025. The five-time major champion rejoined via the Returning Member Program, agreeing to a $5 million charitable donation, five years without PGA Tour equity grants, and no 2026 FedEx Cup bonus money. He made his first start at the Farmers Insurance Open.

In the 16 games Koepka played this year, he had just one top-10 finish and a few remarkable finishes here and there: T13 at The Players, T12 at the Masters, T11 at Myrtle Beach, and T14 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. His major performances included a solid Masters finish, a T55 at the PGA Championship, a missed cut at the U.S. Open, and a T28 at The Open.

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Not to mention, he withdrew from the Canadian Open and missed other cuts. Ranked 121st in the world, Koepka finished 94th in the FedEx Cup and missed the playoffs. Overall, poor putting undercut his strong ball-striking. According to the PGA Tour’s official website, he earned $1,658,567 this season. He last appeared at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished T67.

Yet, his biggest frustration appears to be missing the playoffs this year. In fact, he was frustrated with himself for finishing the season early. Reflecting on his result at Wyndham, Koepka called it “pretty pathetic”, saying he had gone essentially two years without a top-10 and needed to go home and “completely re-evaluate everything.” Despite the disappointing season, he said he has enjoyed his return to the PGA Tour.

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In the meantime, Koepka is joining TGL’s new Motor City Golf Club for the 2027 season. He became the first player announced for the Detroit-based expansion team. Motor City Golf Club will be TGL’s seventh team and its first expansion franchise, with additional players expected to be added to the roster later. Brooks Koepka said TGL’s energy, pace, and team atmosphere drew him to the league after he attended matches.

Middle West Partners owns the team, and the team will play its matches at TGL’s SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Koepka enters the league as a major star, with nine PGA Tour victories, five major championships, and former world No. 1 status. That said, even though 2026 wasn’t his best season, he hasn’t given up.