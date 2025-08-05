Wife of Jack Nicklaus Fights Back Tears While Speaking to Tiger Woods’ Niece About a Special Cause

Professional golf has produced many charitable success stories, but few match the Play Yellow initiative’s impact. Over $130 million raised since 2019. More than 170 children’s hospitals are supported. Thousands of young patients have been helped across North America. These achievements represent years of dedicated fundraising and community engagement. The origin story, however, is refreshingly straightforward – it all began with a child’s simple choice of colour, which went on to define a legend’s wardrobe.

The origins of Play Yellow trace back to the late 1960s when Barbara Nicklaus received a life-changing call. Mary Lou Smith, her minister’s wife, had devastating news. Craig Smith, Mary Lou’s 10-year-old son, had just been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Moreover, the young boy was Jack Nicklaus‘s biggest fan. This powerful story recently resurfaced when Cheyenne Woods, Tiger’s niece, explored the initiative’s beginnings on her “On Tee To Dream” podcast series, demonstrating how golf truly transcends the game itself.

Barbara immediately knew what needed to happen. She arranged for Jack to call Craig directly. Subsequently, they developed a special friendship built on weekly phone calls. Then came the conversation that would change everything. After one of Jack’s tournament victories, Craig shared his secret with the golf legend.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GolfPass (@golfpass) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

During a heartfelt interview for the “Under the Umbrella YouTube series,” Barbara recalled the pivotal moment. “Mary called, and she said, Barbara, Craig’s just been diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma. He’s a big fan of Jack’s. Do you think Jack would ever call him?” Barbara explained. “And I said, well, of course he would, Mary Lou. We’ll get that done immediately.”

The conversation that followed became golf’s most touching tradition. “Craig said, Jack, you know why you won today? And Jack said, ‘Well, no, why Craig?’ And he said, ‘Because I had on my lucky yellow shirt,'” Barbara shared. “And Jack said, well, Craig, if you can wear yellow for me, I can wear yellow for you.”

From that moment forward, Jack wore yellow on Sundays. Tragically, Craig passed away in 1971 at age 13. Nevertheless, Jack continued honoring his young friend’s memory for decades.

What began as a deeply personal gesture has since blossomed into a mission that reflects not only Jack’s values but also Barbara’s lifelong dedication to making a difference — a legacy that goes far beyond the fairways.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Barbara Nicklaus builds legacy as golf’s first lady

Barbara’s influence extends far beyond supporting Jack’s legendary career. She earned the title “First Lady of Golf” through six decades of quiet leadership. Furthermore, her charitable impact reaches millions of families worldwide.

In 1988, Barbara helped establish the PGA Tour Wives Association. This organization has since raised over $5 million for children’s charities. Additionally, she received the Bob Jones Award in 2015 and the PGA Distinguished Service Award in 2019. Most recently, she was named the 2025 Memorial Tournament Honoree, becoming the first non-golfer among 84 recipients.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Play Yellow initiative represents Barbara’s most outstanding charitable achievement alongside Jack. “There isn’t a higher calling than helping a child in need,” she stated when launching the campaign. Today, the initiative has exceeded all expectations, surpassing its original $100 million goal.

Craig Smith’s legacy lives on through every yellow ribbon worn at tournaments. The simple friendship between a golf legend and a sick child continues changing lives decades later. Barbara’s unwavering commitment ensures that Craig’s memory will inspire hope for generations of children facing medical challenges.