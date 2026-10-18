‘Will Have That Conversation’: Jim Furyk Opens Ryder Cup Door for Patrick Reed After 8-Year Absence

Patrick Reed hasn’t featured in the Ryder Cup since 2018. However, after leaving LIV Golf to compete on the DP World Tour and with his PGA Tour suspension over, the 2018 Masters champion could make a run for the 2027 Ryder Cup and earn a spot on the team. Fortunately for Reed, captain Jim Furyk is willing to let bygones be bygones.

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“If Patrick Reed is one of those, that’s great,” Furyk said in an interview with The Telegraph. “It’s been a long time since he’s been in our team room and, yeah, you know, Patrick and I will have that conversation. I’m looking forward to welcoming our best team of 12.”

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While Furyk intends to build the perfect team, Reed hasn’t been part of that equation in recent editions. Before the 2018 Ryder Cup, Patrick Reed had formed a highly successful partnership with Jordan Spieth in the 2014 and 2016 editions of the biennial tournament. Naturally, he wanted to continue that pairing in the 2018 event as well.

However, Furyk didn’t go with that idea and paired Reed with 15-time major champion Tiger Woods. The pair then played two four-ball sessions and lost both matches. Reed was also forced to sit out both foursome sessions. Meanwhile, Spieth was paired with Justin Thomas and performed well. Team USA itself suffered a 17.5 to 10.5 loss against Team Europe.

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In the aftermath, Reed voiced his frustration at not being paired with Spieth. However, it later emerged that Spieth had asked the US captain not to pair them together, preferring to play alongside Thomas instead. Despite this, Reed claimed he was “blindsided” by Furyk’s decision. He also criticised the captain for leaving him out of the action, calling the move “not too smart” given his impressive track record in the biennial event.

After that controversial episode, Reed was left out of Team USA’s 2021 Ryder Cup squad, as the Americans secured a dominant 19–9 victory over Europe. He was absent again when the biennial contest headed to Italy in 2023, with his move to LIV Golf potentially playing a role in his omission. However, the 2027 Ryder Cup could offer the 2018 Masters champion a chance to return to the fold.

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Jim Furyk reveals what he expects from Team USA before 2027 Ryder Cup

If selected, Patrick Reed would also be expected to join Team USA’s reconnaissance trip to Adare Manor, scheduled for two months before the tournament.

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“I expect everyone to make their best effort to be here,” Jim Furyk said. “But I do expect a lot of folks to be here and on-site, and I’m looking forward to it. I want them to see the golf course. We had a pretty good turnout back in ’18, as well, for Le Golf National in the summer. But I’m looking for a bigger out-turn this time.”

Whether Reed will be part of the trip remains to be seen. For now, the 36-year-old is competing to become only the second American player to win the Race to Dubai title, which can only help persuade Furyk about his case for the 2027 Ryder Cup. Reed was leading the standings a few days ago, having already won two events this year on the European circuit.

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That lead, however, has now vanished after Eugenio Chacarra won the DP World India Championship to steal the No. 1 spot on the R2D rankings. Reed, in the meantime, finished the event tied for 23rd, but three more events still remain before the Race to Dubai winner is crowned, with World No. 2 Rory McIlroy also in close contention.