‘Will Never Be Forgotten’: Jim Nantz Pays Emotional Tribute to CBS PA After His Tragic Death During Memorial Tournament

Bryce Adair was a CBS Sports Production Assistant who spent nine years helping bring the biggest moments in American sports to the television screens. He was only 31, one of the youngest and the most vibrant members of the production. His colleagues described him as the most positive, deeply caring, and helpful. His passing on Saturday morning has sent the entire CBS Sports family into grief. Jim Nantz, along with colleagues and friends, stopped to pay tribute to him.

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“Please be patient with us for a minute here; could we pause? We suffered a huge loss earlier today within our CBS Sports family. Trust me when I tell you that in over 20 years, I’ve never seen our crew of 250 people go into a broadcast like this one carrying as much grief as they are right now. This morning, an incredibly bright, charismatic teammate, 31-year-old Bryce Adair, passed away from injuries suffered Wednesday night in a car accident while working here for the Memorial Tournament. Bryce came to us from Augusta, Georgia, in 2017.”

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“And right away, he was embraced by everyone in production and technical teams. Everyone loved him. Every day, Bryce would greet you with a warm smile and a caring, compassionate spirit. He did many things for us. He won an Emmy for our Super Bowl broadcast. He was even trained to work as a Steadicam operator.”

“The world was his, and he deserved the world. I don’t know what else I have to say. From our number one NFL team and our golf crew, I just want to say to his mother, Michelle, thank you for sharing your remarkable son with us. We loved him, and he will never be forgotten,” Jim Nantz said.

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On Wednesday night, June 4, Adair was involved in a car crash near Dublin, Ohio, while working at the Memorial Tournament. Paramedics rushed him to Riverdale Methodist Hospital, where doctors placed him in intensive care.

For now, authorities have not publicly disclosed the exact circumstances of the crash, but Adair survived four days in treatment before passing away Saturday morning. A GoFundMe was launched shortly after the crash to help cover Bryce’s medical costs while he fought for his life.

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Adair grew up in Martinez, Georgia, a suburb outside Augusta. He was a football player at Lakeside High School and studied communications at Valdosta State University. Later, he started building his career in broadcasting.

He started working as a merchandiser at Augusta National and served as an audio operator for the Augusta Green Jackets. He held a position with Rhino Staging and worked as an intramural supervisor at Valdosta State. A few years later, he joined CBS Sports in 2017. He contributed to work across live sports production and broadcasting operations, ensuring coverage at major events. For his incredible work, he earned the Emmy Award for CBS’s Super Bowl broadcast.

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Not much is known about Bryce Adair’s personal life, but he had brothers Jordan Adair, Brian Adair, Tra Thomas, Michael Kirkland, and Colin Flagg.

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His colleagues and the entire production team have felt his loss deeply, much like a family member.

Family & colleagues mourn the deep loss

Tyler, a CBS production colleague who had known Bryson since elementary school, got blurry-eyed as he wrote a deeply emotional message for Bryce Adair.

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“I’m sure many of you saw the tribute to Bryce Adair at the start of the golf broadcast yesterday. Bryce and I went to elementary school together before becoming coworkers at the network. We traveled all over the country together. We worked on countless shows together. And after work, we shared hundreds of meals and watched basketball, hockey, or whatever sports were on TV during the golf seasons of summer.”

“I will miss Bryce every day for the rest of my life. He was the kindest, most loving person I have ever met. He took time for everyone and helped anyone who ever asked—and did it happily. I wanted to be more like him. I still do. I’m so deeply sad that Bryce never got a chance to have a family—he talked so often about things he wanted to do for his kids one day. he would have been an amazing dad. I’ve lost family before, but I’ve never lost a brother. Every time we left a show or parted ways, he made sure to tell me he loved me. I love you, Bryce.”

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Tracy Wolfson, CBS Sports’ lead NFL sideline reporter and eight-time Emmy nominee, also paid tribute to Bryce. She’s been with the network since 2004 and covers some of the biggest stages in American sports. Bryce was part of the production team that made those broadcasts possible.

“Our CBS family lost a great friend and colleague today. Bryce Adair brought joy to our crew; he was a kind soul and a true gentleman. I will remember him for his infectious smile and his love for the Eagles and music. I will miss our high fives on the sidelines and football talks in the car. He will be sorely missed. ❤️”

Kyle Fischer, also a CBS Sports sideline producer who worked directly alongside Wolfson on NFL broadcasts, knew Bryson through the same production. He also paid tribute to him in a message on X.

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“Bryce was one of the best people I knew. Had the privilege and honor of calling him a friend. Jim did a wonderful job here, and I know it wasn’t easy for him. You will never be forgotten, my friend.”

Later the same Saturday evening, CBS paid tribute to him the second time at halftime of their WNBA broadcast between the New York Liberty and Indiana Fever.

We wish all the warmest wishes to Bryce Adair’s family, and may he rest in peace.