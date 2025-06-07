Will Rain Spoil PGA Tour Players’s Game at RBC Canadian Open? Round 3 & 4 Forecast Explored

The RBC Canadian Open is headed into the weekend, and following it is a trail of worries. The first two rounds of the tournament saw Nick Taylor battling weather woes, with rain gear proving to be ‘more of an annoyance’ than a hindrance to his game. And now the tournament is set to continue at TPC Toronto, where players will face a new day and new challenges, so let’s take a look at what the weather has in store for them.

For the third round on Saturday, June 7, the forecast indicates favorable weather conditions. The high temperature is expected to reach 25°C, with a temperature of 30°C due to increased sun exposure and light wind. Skies will be mostly clear, with cloud cover estimated at just 23%, allowing for consistent sunlight over the course. The UV Index is rated at 10, categorized as very high, and the Brightness Index stands at 9, reflecting a high level of natural brightness. Winds will be relatively calm, coming from the west-northwest at approximately 9 km/h, with gusts up to 28 km/h during the afternoon.

In contrast, the fourth and final round on Sunday looks set to be quite different, with partly sunny and breezy conditions expected. The high temperature will be 19°C, feeling like 21°C in the sun and 17°C in the shade. A thunderstorm is expected in the area late in the afternoon, with a 40% chance of precipitation and 1.0 mm of rain anticipated. Winds will be moderate, coming from the east-northeast at 24 km/h with gusts up to 37 km/h, potentially adding an extra layer of challenge to the players’ game.

The play is getting amped up for the weekend, with Cameron Champ leading by 2 strokes. A few big names failed to make the cut at this $9.8M event.

Notable players who missed the cut at the 2025 Canadian Open

Players like Matti Schmid, Alex Noren, Brandt Snedeker, and Max Homa were just two shots off the cut line at 2 under par. Others, including Tom Kim, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Justin Rose, were only one shot further back at 1 under par. Additional notable players who missed the cut included Matt Wallace, Sungjae Im, Kevin Kisner, Sam Ryder, and Gary Woodland, with some of them finishing at even par or higher.

Rory McIlroy, a two-time RBC Canadian Open winner, had a particularly tough time, missing the cut by a significant margin. After opening with a 71, he shot a disastrous 78 on Friday, including a quadruple-bogey 8 on the par-4 fifth hole. McIlroy finished at 9 over par, beating only four players in the field. Despite the disappointing performance, McIlroy will now focus on the upcoming U.S. Open at Oakmont, where he aims to claim his second U.S. Open title and sixth major overall.

Who do you think will lift the trophy this Sunday?