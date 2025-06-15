Will Wyndham Clark Be Fined for Allegedly Destroying Locker Room at U.S. Open 2025? Potential Penalty Explored

“Definitely not a good look” is how you’d phrase the pros’ behavior at the 2025 U.S. Open. You could count on Shane Lowry’s outburst on the par-4 17th, Rory McIlroy destroying the 17th tee box, or Scottie Scheffler breaking his iron after a bad shot; however, nothing could compare to the crash out Wyndham Clark displayed after missing the cut at Oakmont. After he fired two disappointing rounds of 74, Clark knew he had missed his third cut at the U.S. Open in five appearances. The result? Fans are demanding a heavy penalty from the USGA on Wyndham Clark after he reportedly destroyed the Oakmont locker room.

As per a post by Tom Carter on X, it was reported that the 2024 U.S. Open champ, Wyndham Clark, expressed his frustration after the second round by damaging multiple lockers in the player area. Images from the clubhouse reveal broken locker doors and torn panels, allegedly resulting from kicks or punches. Following the incident, the USGA confirmed to U.S. media that they are investigating the incident, and there may be a fine or additional penalties. What kind of penalties are to be expected then? Let’s take an example.

In 2024, Tom Kim reportedly broke a locker room door at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea after losing a playoff to An Byeong-hun at the Genesis Championship. Feeling frustrated, Kim went back to the locker room and slammed his locker door hard enough to cause damage. He later apologized, saying, “I talked to the DP World Tour and the KPGA right after it happened, explaining that I broke the door. I also said I would pay for the damage.” The KPGA gave him a warning but did not punish him further. So, a warning is likely to come Wyndham Clark’s way. But how about a monetary one?

That’s a little complicated. Rumors suggested that Wyndham Clark might face a potential fine after his Sunday round at the 2025 PGA Championship, but no updates have emerged. The 31-year-old lost his temper after a bad tee shot on the 16th hole, throwing his driver and damaging a sponsor’s sign while nearly hitting a volunteer. He later apologized, stating, “I would like to sincerely apologize for my behavior yesterday on Hole 16. As professionals, we are expected to remain professional even when frustrated, and I unfortunately let my emotions get the best of me…”

On the other hand, in a 2016 Golf Digest post, an “undercover pro” revealed that they were fined $2,500 by the PGA Tour for “conduct unbecoming of a professional” due to swearing. So, it is likely that we will have to wait a little longer for an update from the USGA. Until then, here’s a throwback look at how brutal the organizations can get when dealing with misconduct.

John Daly and the near $100,000 fine for his misconduct

John Daly’s tumultuous career featured significant disciplinary actions, as revealed in a publicized 456-page file maintained by the PGA Tour in 2010. This file became public because of a libel lawsuit that Daly lost, which detailed his five suspensions and 21 citations for not giving his best effort.

The Florida Times-Union reported that the PGA Tour provided this extensive disciplinary record to Morris Publishing Co. during the lawsuit, which was dismissed on March 29, 2010. The file chronicled Daly’s behavior over 18 years, starting in April 1991 when he received a citation for cursing at a playing partner, and culminating in a six-month suspension in 2008.

Throughout his career, John Daly faced numerous consequences for his actions, including six probation periods and seven orders to attend counseling or alcohol rehab. He received 11 citations for conduct unbecoming of a professional and incurred nearly $100,000 in fines. Notable incidents included trashing a hotel room during the 1997 Players Championship and getting into a scuffle at Firestone.

And, hey, a $30,000 fine for shooting over the heads of spectators. In 1993, Daly received a $30,000 fine for hitting a driver shot over spectators’ heads during a clinic at the Fred Meyer Challenge in West Linn, Oregon. This fine is the largest he has ever faced. Despite the PGA Tour’s policy of not disclosing disciplinary actions, the public file sparked interest, with some fans expressing their support for Daly. The golf world is certainly softer on this matter now. Do you think the same?