Will Zalatoris Breaks Silence on Gruesome Injuries That Nearly Ended His Career: ‘It Was Very Tough’

Will Zalatoris spent eight weeks after surgery, unable to move. Then he spent two weeks putting. Then he played 36 holes on back-to-back days—just to see if his body would break again. It didn’t.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Zalatoris returns to the PGA Tour this week at The American Express, his first start since withdrawing from the 2025 PGA Championship with two re-herniated discs. The 29-year-old underwent artificial disc replacement surgery on May 23, 2025—a procedure he’d resisted for years but finally embraced after conservative treatment failed.

“Leaving the PGA, not knowing if that was going to be my last professional golf tournament, given all the issues that I had had,” Zalatoris said Tuesday. “But I would say that it only just gives you more appreciation when you come back out here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any time you have to go through three surgeries in basically a three-and-a-half-year span, you kind of question, am I able to continue to do this?” he admitted.

Those surgeries forced a reckoning that statistics alone couldn’t capture. The 2023 microdiscectomy bought time but solved nothing—Zalatoris called it the “frugal route,” a cleanup procedure that came with a two-to-eight-year window before the problem resurfaced. It resurfaced in eighteen months.

The timeline tells the story of interrupted momentum. Back pain first struck during the 2022 FedExCup Playoffs, forcing Zalatoris out of the BMW Championship just one week after claiming his maiden PGA Tour victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He was leading the FedExCup race at the time. The microdiscectomy was performed in spring 2023, costing him the Masters and eight months of competition. He returned in 2024 with promising form—22 tournaments, 15 cuts, a runner-up finish at the Genesis Invitational—but the reprieve proved temporary. In 2025, he managed only 11 events with no top-10 finishes before the discs failed again at the PGA Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The surgery restored disc height from three to four millimeters to eleven in each location, and for the first time in four years, Zalatoris reports no sciatica. At fifteen weeks, his surgeon cleared him completely—no restrictions, no schedule management, no protective compensations.

“A lot of people were pretty critical of my posture, how much I was kind of diving at the ball,” Zalatoris acknowledged. “The difference is that I would say over the last year, I did a very good job of managing it, but this time around, there’s no management.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That freedom translated into stress tests no one anticipated. He played consecutive 36-hole days and pushed through gym sessions harder than any in his career, and the body that once betrayed him absorbed punishment without complaint.

“This is stuff I haven’t been able to do for three years,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Zalatoris bets on technology that’s saving careers

When Zalatoris first herniated his discs in 2022, he knew artificial disc replacement was an option. He wasn’t willing to take the risk at 27—too little data existed on implanting the technology in someone that young. Three years later, the calculus shifted.

Dr. Michael Duffy at the Texas Back Institute performed the procedure—two titanium fins holding what Zalatoris described as something resembling “an Oreo” locked into his spine. Unlike spinal fusion, which limits rotation and effectively ends a golf career, disc replacement preserves full mobility. The technology had already salvaged careers in long-drive competitions and hockey, with three million stress cycles failing to crack the material.

“We’ve got the technology. We’ve been putting it in long drive guys. We’ve been putting it in hockey players. It’s been saving guys’ careers,” Zalatoris explained. “So we feel way more comfortable now doing it than we did three years ago.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At fifteen weeks post-surgery, his surgeon delivered the clearance Zalatoris had waited years to hear: “Have at it. Go play as much as you can, go walk as much as you want, just be smart.”

His December return at the Nedbank Golf Challenge—rounds of 75-71-68-67 for a T15 finish—served as the soft launch. Now comes the real examination. The American Express offers four rounds across three courses in the California desert, a proving ground for a player who says he feels “150%” compared to his pre-surgery baseline.

What emerges at La Quinta this week isn’t a golfer hoping to survive but one of the Tour’s elite ball-strikers operating without the governor that quietly throttled his potential since 2022. The crossroads have passed, the chapter has closed, and Zalatoris is no longer protecting his body—he’s chasing his ceiling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel like I’m 30 to 35 will be feeling a lot better than I was 25 to 30,” he projected.