Will Zalatoris Opens Up on Spending Time With Justin Thomas at Happy Gilmore Set: ‘It Was Funny’

“You can’t swing like Happy Gilmore if you don’t have fun.” Will Zalatoris took that message straight to the set of Happy Gilmore 2. When the media person at the American Express press conference asked about being ignored at the Golden Globes, the PGA Tour pro laughed it off.

“It was funny,” he said, explaining how his brief taste of Hollywood fame had been overshadowed by his regular life on tour. “I would say when I was making a pretty big run in 2022, I was getting a little bit of recognition around town. And then it just shows you how small potatoes our world is compared to a massive budget movie.”

The experience was surreal for the 29-year-old. He spent considerable time filming alongside Justin Thomas, with both golfers enjoying the entire process. Director Kyle Newacheck helped him navigate the world of acting, despite having zero drama training.

“Justin Thomas and I did a lot of the filming together, so we were just hanging out the whole time. It was so much fun. So Kyle, the director, helped me a bunch with figuring out how to act, considering I had never been in a drama class in my life. It’s pretty easy when all you have to do is be yourself,” Zalatoris noted at the pre-tournament conference of the American Express.

In March 2025, Will Zalatoris chose to lean all the way in. His caddie, Joel Stock, wore a bib that said “Gilmore’s Caddie” at the Valspar Championship as a fun way to hint at the upcoming sequel. Zalatoris first sent the idea to Sandler. He thought it was great. The moment perfectly showed how PGA Tour players enjoy the fun overlap between their world and the world of golf comedies in Hollywood.

Jan 27, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Will Zalatoris hits out of a bunker on the sixth hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course – South Course.

Well, the Happy Gilmore stories weren’t his only topic at the desert tournament. Zalatoris also discussed his return to competitive golf and why La Quinta holds special meaning. This marks his fifth straight year at The American Express.

“It’s exactly how you want to start your year,” he said.

He shot a 61 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West in 2022, which tied the course’s 18-hole scoring record. And in 2025, Zalatoris played well, finishing tied for 12th at 17 under par over four rounds.

La Quinta’s desert location and early-season timing have made it a regular stop for Zalatoris, and his scores show that he is comfortable with the courses and conditions. However, the journey to the green wasn’t an easy one for him espcially after the injuries.

How did Will Zalatoris find his way back?

The Hollywood talk and tournament preferences painted one picture. But Zalatoris also opened a window into something deeper, his long road back from injury.

When asked if he watched much golf during his recovery, Zalatoris admitted he mostly tuned out. “I watched when my really close friends were in contention,” he said. The Ryder Cup and majors got his attention, but regular weeks didn’t. The break proved beneficial for his mental health.

For two years, he couldn’t practice properly or maintain his schedule. Withdrawals became routine. The mental toll exceeded the physical pain. Two back surgeries, a microdiscectomy in April 2023, then an artificial disc replacement in May 2025, forced him to question everything about his future in professional golf. This last surgery changed the game completely.

“This is the first time I would say in four years that I haven’t been able to not have any sciatica down my legs,” he explained.

The disc replacement solved problems instead of masking them. He’s now pushing himself harder in the gym than ever before. The recovery brought unexpected joy back to his life. He played golf for a few bucks with friends. He also explored new Dallas courses and rediscovered his love for course architecture.

Looking ahead to 2026, Zalatoris is on a medical exemption with clear goals: play his way into Signature Events. After returning to the Nedbank Challenge in December, his confidence is climbing daily.

“This is about as good as it possibly can be to be back,” he concluded.