Will Zalatoris Shares Vulnerable Photo as He Opens Up on His Battle With ‘Pain and Numbness’

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Will Zalatoris returned to competitive golf last week at the Nedbank Golf Challenge after being away for many months. The last time he played was in May at the PGA Championship. The moment clearly hit deeper. In a recent post, he finally shared what the comeback meant to him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Man is it’s great to be competing again… The last four years have been as tough mentally as they have been physically. Nearly four years of grinding and playing through back pain and numbness have finally subsided with the work we have done after this last surgery… It’s nice to LIVE without pain, let alone be able to play golf without pain…” Zalatoris wrote on Instagram, pouring out relief, gratitude, and a little hard-earned joy after finishing 15th at the Nedbank with a steady 7-under week.

He hadn’t played since May, and his long recovery after his disc-replacement surgery in May kept him away far longer than he’d hoped. One photo he shared said it all, which was his first steps post-surgery. “It’s a photo that’s a reflection of everything I’ve been through… I cannot wait to get home and get to work for the 2026 season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…