Wishes Pour In as Ex-LIV Golf Star Seals Open Championship Spot With 3rd DP World Tour Victory

It’s a feat to win a DP World Tour event. Winning two just 21 days apart is a feat Eugenio Chacarra has just achieved. The Spaniard claimed his third DP World Tour title at the DS Automobiles 83 Open d’Italia on Sunday. The win has pushed him in the world ranking, and here’s what the win means for him.

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Chacarra won the Italian Open with a splendid 24-under par, beating his close rival Matt Wallace by five shots. The 26-year-old just entered the weekend after claiming a title at the KLM Open in the Netherlands earlier this month. The Italian Open is his second DP World Tour title of the 2026 season and third overall following his victory at the Hero Indian Open in March 2025. Crucially, it has earned him an exemption to the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale next month.

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Eugenio Chacarra entered Sunday’s final round at Circolo Golf Torino with a two-shot lead. At the front nine, he carded four birdies to extend his advantage. His most defining moment came on the par-5 15th, where he drained a stunning 35-foot eagle putt to reach 24 under par.

Chacarra closed with three straight pars to sign a bogey-free 64. It was his best round of the week after not shooting higher than 66 in any round.

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Meanwhile, Wallace, who had briefly drawn level after holing out for eagle, finished with back-to-back bogeys on the 17th and 18th to end the tournament five shots behind.

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After the consecutive wins on the European Tour, Chacarra seems excited to make his first-ever appearance at the Open Championship.

“I’m feeling great; winning’s always fun, but that’s what we work for. I’m very proud of myself. It was a good fight, two world-class players—probably two of the best players in the world. That’s what I’ve been dreaming of since I was little, to play against those kinds of players down the stretch, and I’m very proud of how I played and how I managed myself today.”

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While he must be patting his back a little more today, his fans are even more thrilled with what he pulled off today.

Alongside Chacarra, fans are excited to have him on the field as they pour in support for Eugenio Chacarra.

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Wishes Pour behind Chacarra’s Stunning Run

One fan congratulated him on the win, as they commented, “Chacarra is really proving himself right now… 3 DP World Tour wins is no joke.”

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After turning professional in 2022, he spent three years on LIV Golf. He then left the league after criticizing it, and from then on has been working consistently to secure his place on the PGA Tour. His winning streak is proof of that.

Another chimed in, noting the opportunity the win opens for him, “Qualifying for The Open on top of this? That’s a huge summer for him.”

He will be making his first-ever appearance at The Open. He missed the cut previously, so if he makes a cut at the Open Championship this year, it will be much anticipated.

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Another commented, “Also, almost certainly has wrapped up a PGA Tour card!!”

Notably, the latest victory has lifted him to third in the Race to Dubai standings, trailing only Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy. It marks a remarkable turnaround after finishing 35th last season. More importantly, he is now firmly in the race for a PGA Tour card.

One more fan said, “What a run he’s on. Winning twice in the same month and booking a place at The Open is some response from Chacarra.”

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Certainly, Chacarra has bagged two titles in three weeks. Having said that, he has now played 20 consecutive rounds under par.

The next noted as they wrote, “If only there was a way for LIV golfers not otherwise exempt from majors to play their way into the majors.”

Fans are excited to see him make his place back on the Tour; this year could change things for the ex-LIV golfer.