Wishes Pour in From Justin Rose & Pros as European Golfer Shares Positive Health Update After Elevator Accident

Essentials Inside The Story Andrea Pavan survived a frightening accident

The two-time DP World Tour winner shared an emotional recovery update

Questions remain about when, or if, the veteran golfer will be able to return to competition

Andrea Pavan fell three stories down an open elevator shaft on February 25, 2026, when the doors at his private lodging near Stellenbosch opened without the elevator present. The 36-year-old Italian required emergency surgery for severe shoulder injuries and multiple fractured vertebrae.

He spent almost three weeks at Mediclinic Cape Town Hospital before confirming on Instagram that he had been discharged and could walk again, though with caution. The Rupert family arranged nearby accommodation for his rehabilitation.

“It truly feels like a miracle to be able to walk and start to do some basic activities, although at a very slow and careful pace,” Pavan wrote, crediting the Mediclinic staff, the DP World Tour, the Sunshine Tour, and Johann and Gaynor Rupert for their support through the past week. Five more weeks of rehabilitation in South Africa remain ahead of him, covering both the shoulder and spine, before doctors can assess whether he is fit to travel back home to Dallas, where his wife Audra and their three children are waiting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Pavan (@nellogolf)

The cost of Pavan’s extended stay led his former Texas A&M teammate Matt Van Zandt to start a GoFundMe, which had raised nearly $42,000 by Friday morning. Some questioned why a professional golfer would need financial support, but golf analyst Ryan French explained that caddie fees, travel, taxes, and coaching expenses often leave mid-tier players with far less than their prize money totals suggest.

Pavan is a two-time DP World Tour winner, including the 2019 BMW International Open. He was also part of Texas A&M’s 2009 NCAA championship team. The accident forced him to withdraw from the Investec South African Open before play began.

After Pavan posted his recovery update, several fellow professionals responded, including Justin Rose and others from across the tour.

Justin Rose was among those who acknowledged the post, with peers from across the tour leaving their own messages in the hours that followed. Eugenio Chacarra, the Spanish DP World Tour winner who plays the same circuit as Pavan and is currently pushing for his PGA Tour card, wrote.

“Vamos Andrea!!! Mucho ánimo 🙌”

Jhonattan Vegas, the Venezuelan four-time PGA Tour winner who missed nearly all of the 2022-23 season himself with elbow and shoulder surgeries, responded.

“Gracias a Dios 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

Oliver Wilson, the English two-time DP World Tour winner and 2008 Ryder Cup player, addressed Pavan directly by his Instagram handle, a sign of the familiarity the two share on tour:

“Great to see you on your feet @nellogolf. Stay strong pal! ❤️”

Matteo Manassero, Pavan’s fellow Italian and five-time DP World Tour winner, kept it in their shared language:

“Sei un grande ♥️”

Richard Mansell, the English DP World Tour winner who claimed his maiden title just last year at the Porsche Singapore Classic, added:

“All the best Andrea ❤️”

Andrea Pavan is still some months from returning to competition. His rehab for both shoulder and spine injuries will keep him in South Africa until at least early April. When he will be able to rejoin the DP World Tour remains uncertain.