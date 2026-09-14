Wishes Pour in from Lexi Thompson & More as Former Solheim Cup Captain Announces Personal Update

Madelene Sagström ended one of the biggest Solheim Cup weekends with news that was bigger than any golf result. As Europe celebrated its latest Solheim Cup victory, the Swedish golfer and her husband, Jack Clarke, welcomed their first child, a son named Finn. The happy news quickly drew warm reactions from fellow LPGA players, showing how special the moment was for the golf community.

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Sagström shared the news with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring her newborn son. “Just like that our whole world changed forever,” she wrote. “Welcome, little Finn. Already the sweetest little boy, mum and dad love you so much.”

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She followed it up with an Instagram Story tying the milestone directly to Europe’s Solheim Cup win, writing: “Congratulations and thank you @solheimcupeuro for the entertainment this weekend. Finn and I have watched all of it. We’ll be ready for 2028.”

It is a fitting feeling from a four-time Solheim Cup player (2017, 2021, 2023 and 2024) who has spent almost a decade being part of the event’s biggest moments, even while taking time away from golf to become a mother.

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The reaction from the LPGA community was immediate and heartfelt. Lexi Thompson kept it simple and emotional: “Aw congratulations!!🥹”

The official Solheim Cup Europe account chimed in with, “This weekend just got even better! 💙”

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Annika Sörenstam, posting from her verified account, offered a warm welcome: “Congratulations. Enjoy parenthood. It’s the best!”

LPGA major champion and NBC analyst Morgan Pressel added, “Awwww congrats Madelene!!! 🩵🩵🩵 can’t wait to meet Finn!” while a commenter under the handle “kbahnsen” wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS! I am so incredibly happy for you both! Welcome to the world, baby Finn!!😍😍😍” Sagström’s countrywoman Linda Wessberg also posted a message in Swedish, “Stort grattis 💙”

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“Big congratulations.” The many comments showed how close the LPGA players are and how happy they were to celebrate one of their own reaching an important milestone away from competitive golf.

The news feels even more special because of how openly Sagström played through her pregnancy during the second half of the season. In June 2026, she competed in the U.S. Women’s Open while seven months pregnant. A video of her stopping during the round because of painful Braxton Hicks contractions quickly went viral. She still finished the round.

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“Unless you are pregnant yourself or have kids, you don’t realise how hard it is,” she said afterward. But she also explained why she did not want to skip the tournament.

“Golf gives me a reason to wake up in the morning. To go to the golf course, to play. I’ve been playing well, beating my friends at home, so I’m like, why not try, you know?”

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Sagström and Clarke’s relationship has also been closely connected to golf. They first met in 2018 when Clarke was caddying for fellow Swede Anna Nordqvist at the UL International Crown. Their relationship grew from there. Clarke proposed on Sagström’s 30th birthday in November 2022. The couple married in the UK in September 2024. Sagström even had to withdraw late from the Kroger Queen City Championship so she could catch their flight home.

Now, less than two years later, their family has grown with the arrival of their son, coming just as another Solheim Cup cycle has ended.

Before becoming Sagström’s husband and caddie, Jack Clarke had a golf career of his own. He was noticed by Essex as a teenager and later captained the county’s Under-18 and Under-21 teams. He turned professional at 18 and won the 2010 Essex PGA Open and the 2011 East Anglian PGA Championship.

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Clarke also played on the Alps Tour and EuroPro Tour until 2016. However, a serious muscle injury in his lower back ended his playing career when he was 27. He later called that period the “low point” of his career because it ended his hopes of playing in a Ryder Cup.

That setback led him into caddying, where he built an impressive career. Clarke caddied for Caroline Hedwall at the 2019 Solheim Cup in Gleneagles, where Suzann Pettersen made the winning putt. He then worked with Sagström at the 2021 Solheim Cup in Toledo.

Between those events, Clarke spent the first six months of Ludvig Åberg’s professional career on his bag. During that time, Åberg won twice and helped Europe win the Ryder Cup in Rome. One of their most memorable moments came in the Saturday foursomes, when Åberg and Viktor Hovland beat Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka 9&7.

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Clarke later began caddying for fellow Swede Anna Nordqvist. His career has largely been built around helping other golfers achieve their biggest moments. But this week, with the birth of his son Finn, he finally had a major moment of his own.