Wishes Pour In From LPGA Pros and Fans as Hannah Green Wins $4.75M Event

The JM Eagle LA Championship in 2026 offered more prize money than ever before. On Saturday, JM Eagle CEO Walter Wang announced the purse would go up by $1 million, bringing it to $4.75 million. This made it the biggest payout on the LPGA Tour outside of the majors and the CME Group Tour Championship. With so much at stake, Sunday’s action lived up to the hype.

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Hannah Green claimed the tournament for the third time in four years. She made a big comeback on the back nine, coming from six shots behind to force a three-way playoff. On the par-4 18th, she sank a 12-foot birdie putt to secure her eighth LPGA career title. This was her fourth win worldwide in 2026 and her second on the LPGA Tour this season.

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Congratulations came in quickly. Rose Zhang was one of the LPGA pros who liked the tour’s Instagram post celebrating the win, joining over a thousand reactions from fans and players. This was a clear indication of how the performance was received across the sport.

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At the 11th hole, Green was not in a winning position. Sei Young Kim, her playing partner, chipped in for eagle to move six shots ahead, and Green was running out of holes. Green then made five birdies in six holes, including four in a row from holes 13 to 16. By the time Kim bogeyed the par-3 17th, the leaderboard was tied with Jin Hee Im. In the playoff, Im drove into the trees and could not reach the green. Kim left her birdie attempt short. Green hit her wedge from 130 yards to 12 feet and made the putt.

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“I honestly didn’t think I was in the tournament still,” Green said after the round. “I was just like, oh, well, just go for as many pins as possible, and got on a nice stretch there.”

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Three of her career wins have come at this event, each in a very different way. In 2023, she won a three-way playoff after sinking a 25-foot birdie on the 72nd hole. In 2024, she led from start to finish, winning by three shots and setting a tournament scoring record at 12-under 272. That kind of consistency stands out.

Green started 2026 with three straight international titles: the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, the Women’s Australian Open, and the Australian WPGA Championship. She won all three in just 22 days this March, becoming the first Australian woman to achieve three consecutive international victories [a milestone detailed in a prior report on her career trajectory]. Her win in LA moved her up to third in the Race to CME Globe standings, just behind Nelly Korda and Hyo Joo Kim.

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The playoff was not straightforward from the player’s perspective.

“I’m definitely nervous,” Green said. “I felt like that wedge probably flew a little bit further because of the nerves from within. No, I don’t think I would be doing this or be in contention if I wasn’t nervous. Those are the feelings that you want when you’re out here.”

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The back-nine performance and playoff result drew attention beyond the on-site gallery. Online reaction from fans was immediate and decisive.

Hannah Green’s LA comeback fires up fans ahead of Chevron Championship

Dominance earns applause. Comeback dominance earns something louder. Green’s charge from six back triggered a wave of fan reaction that reflected something beyond the result itself — the recognition that a player had just turned a venue into a home court.

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“She loves CA !! 🙌🏼🏆” Others put the broader picture into a single line: “Wow, what a year already 🔥👏😍” The form was hard to argue with: “Absolutely on fire at the moment!!🔥🔥 Well done!🙏💪👍👏👏⛳️🏌️” And the win itself drew its own recognition: “Congratulations great putt to finish. Keep up the great job 👏”

The Chevron Championship starts Thursday in Houston as the first women’s major of 2026, and fans were already pointing Green toward it.

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“Can’t wait to see her play @thechevronchampionship in Houston!”

Green collected $712,500 from the expanded purse, $150,000 more than the original winner’s share before Wang’s Saturday announcement. She kept her own assessment measured.

“I also am coming into our first major of the year, probably the most confident I have been in my own game,” she said. “I feel like I kind of need to bring myself back down to Earth.”

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She has won here in a playoff. She has won here wire-to-wire. She has now won here across two different venues. What Houston holds is a separate question — one Los Angeles cannot answer for her.