Wishes Pour In From Phil Mickelson and Fans as Akshay Bhatia Ties Knot With Presleigh Schultz

For Akshay Bhatia, the year ends with two major victories. A stunning triumph at the Valero Texas Open, being the first, and an equally (or more) stunning wedding in the Bahamas, being the second. Bhatia, now married to his longtime partner Presleigh Schultz, had a dreamy wedding on the beachside. As the paradise-like pictures hit the internet, many, including Phil Mickelson, couldn’t help but gush over them.

Micah Cook and his team beautifully captured the ceremony, which took place at The Abaco Club, the same place where Bhatia played the Hero World Challenge a few weeks back. Schultz looked gorgeous in her white strapless wedding gown, whereas Bhatia had on a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow tie. The carousel post bore the caption: “Here’s to loving and celebrating each other forever ❤️.”

The planning for the wedding has been on for a while now. Akshay Bhatia, who had been busy with his tournaments, once joked about his minimal help in the entire process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Bhatia (@akshaybhatia_1)

“I didn’t really do much…I got my tux, and it got fitted, and that’s about it.”

Where he did contribute was financially, with a massive $150k check from the Hero World Challenge coming in handy with his last-place finish. Bhatia was making his second appearance at the Tiger Woods event. For him, the place is special.

The Bahamas was the first place where Schultz caddied for him early on in their relationship. The year was 2022, and the event was the Korn Ferry Tour’s Bahamas Great Exuma Classic. Akshay Bhatia ended up winning the event. Today, he has married Schultz in the same place. The two were seen enjoying a round of golf in one of the pictures, completing a full-circle moment.

As for their first meeting, it was Gen-Z way in an absolute sense. A year before the KFT incident, Bhatia slipped into Schultz’s DMs. His now-wife had no idea who the golfer was due to her limited interest in the sport. To her, Bhatia was just a “random guy.” Little did they know that the two would become the most important aspects of each other’s lives.

“She’s been through it all with me…I couldn’t imagine my life without her. I couldn’t imagine being on this journey without her by my side,” Bhatia once said.

After more than two years of dating, the American proposed to Schultz in 2023. It was September when Akshay Bhatia got down on a knee at a vineyard in Napa Valley. The two publicly announced their engagement on Instagram with the caption “Here’s to forever 💍🍾.”

A month later, Presleigh Schultz celebrated her bridal shower.

Now, as the year ends, the two have again taken the entire Internet by storm with their wedding posts.

The golf world celebrates the Bhatias’ beach wedding

“Congratulations!!! ❤️” Skratch wrote beneath one of the posts.

As multiple snaps from the wedding flooded the internet, the pictures quickly generated thousands of likes. The PGA Tour also joined in, sharing a photo of the couple on its official X account. “Congrats to the Bhatias 🥹💍.”

With over 134,000 people’s views, the post sparked multiple comments. Phil Mickelson added his wishes as well with a couple of applauding emojis, “👏👏👏.” One fan quipped that Phil likes only lefties, a jibe at Mickelson’s otherwise controversial persona on the social media platform. Both Akshay Bhatia and Mickelson are left-handed golfers who are like brothers to each other.

YouTube golfer Garrett Clark also liked one of the posts.

The love didn’t stop here. Apart from them, WAGs of the PGA Tour also didn’t hold back from dropping their love. Tony Finau‘s wife, Alayna Finau, showered several comments. “Congrats, you 2!! Perfect day for the perfect couple ♥️♥️” she wrote on one post. In another, where Akshay Bhatia and Presleigh Schultz pose in front of a pond, she added an enthusiastic, “I CAN’T!!!!!! 😍😍😍😍” Finau and Bhatia have often been the popular pair choice for fantasy golf, like at the 2024 3M Open.

Max Homa’s wife, Lacey Homa, also chimed in with a warm message, “Stunning!!!🤩 Congratulations 🤍🤍” Bhatia and Homa, who grew up in the same town in California, share a connection with Homa’s longtime caddie Joe Greiner.