We may get scant updates when it comes to the (stalled) merger talks between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, but we do get enough information about what’s going on within the U.S. circuit. For instance, the organization is intensely searching for a CEO. Since Jay Monahan announced this search in 2024, discussions have suggested that his influence at the Tour is at risk. During a recent episode of Dan on Golf, an insider revealed that when the Tour finds its CEO, Monahan could face a threat to his position, as he “wouldn’t be the boss of the new CEO.” Discussing this and LIV Golf funding, Scott O’Neil provided an update on the LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger.

In a recent exclusive with the Washington Post, Scott O’Neil shared his thoughts on the growing LIV Golf franchise. When discussing the funding at LIV Golf and the “high expectations,” O’Neil addressed concerns about slowing funding: “I’ve worked in and around private equity for 12 years now. It’s my third project in, and there’s a certain expectation when you come in, and it’s very consistent [with] my last two opportunities. So this isn’t any different than that. But if you’re asking me, do I have a sense of urgency? I have a very high motor, and I have a lot of urgency.” Then, of course, comes the big LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger question.

Amid stalled merger talks, is Scott O’Neil receiving updates? Scott O’Neil replied negatively, “No updates. I would say there’s no impact or influence.” So, it’s likely we will have to wait a little more for the updates. Once again! With $1.5 billion from the SSG partnership still available, the PGA Tour reportedly rejected a $1.5 billion investment offer from PIF in April. Merger updates have been scarce since.

Keeping such hurdles and the Tour’s search for a CEO in mind, Scott O’Neil continued, “I mean, the PGA Tour seems to be going through a transition of their own, up top, and that will once again provide a new face and less scar tissue and more opportunity at the table. I think that’s wonderful. We’re wholly focused on our business. It’s so different.”

The PGA Tour has narrowed its CEO search to four candidates: Brian Rolapp, Jared Smith, Steve Phelps, and David Abeles. Rolapp, the NFL’s Chief Media & Business Officer, has boosted media strategy and revenue. Smith, the former Ticketmaster chairman, now leads Alterra Mountain Company. Phelps, who became NASCAR Commissioner in 2005, secured a $7.7 billion media rights deal in 2023.

Abeles, the CEO of TaylorMade, brings extensive golf industry experience and a close connection to Tiger Woods. While we wait for this PGA Tour announcement, the latest news from LIV Golf shows that everyone is indeed “focused on our business,” as Scott O’Neil put it.

Amid stalled merger talks, LIV Golf is securing its position in golf

Amid stalled merger talks, LIV Golf is making significant strides by partnering with Salesforce, the leading AI CRM. This partnership will integrate Salesforce’s $250.11 billion digital labor platform, Agentforce, to enhance LIV Golf’s global operations with intelligent AI agents. The league recently experienced a drop in TV ratings. The South Korea event attracted only 48,000 viewers on Sunday. In contrast, the PGA Tour’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson drew 2.918 million. Given these numbers, this collaboration could be just what LIV Golf needs to engage its audience.

As part of the deal, two innovative products will emerge: the Fan Caddie and the Agent Caddie. The Fan Caddie will provide a second-screen experience within LIV’s app, offering fans customized highlights, scoring updates, and tailored content. Meanwhile, the Agent Caddie will improve TV broadcasts with predictive shot outcomes and strategic insights, making the game more exciting. With Agentforce handling the technical aspects, LIV Golf can focus on delivering an exceptional experience for fans and players.

Keeping in mind how huge this step is, Bryson DeChambeau couldn’t help but share his excitement. Excitedly sharing how “proud” LIV is to invite Salesforce “into our growing family of partners,” he said in a recent interview, “We are excited about a long, impactful future ahead for LIV Golf, buoyed by our ability to welcome and engage a broader, more diverse global audience.” We will have to wait a little to see if this partnership works in LIV Golf’s favor!