With Tour Championship Over, Rory McIlroy’s Total Earnings for 2025 Season Revealed

It’s been a heck of a year on the PGA Tour. Especially for Rory McIlroy. He turned his long-awaited dream into reality. Rory waited for 11 long years to finally become the 6th Grand Slam winner. He won a couple more titles too, and had decent finishes all around the season, despite losing his motivation after the Masters. With the Ryder Cup appearance next month, which McIlroy plays for the love of it, let us see how his year looked like financially.

He first won the AT&T Pebble Beach to add $3.6 million, and the THE PLAYERS Championship, to add another $4.5 million to his season earnings. With his third win and first at the Masters, he won the prize purse of $4.2 million. Even though he failed to clinch any more titles in the second half of the season, he still stayed close to the leaderboard. #2 finished T2 at the Genesis Scottish Open, which added another $788,175 to the bank. In fact, his season’s worst finish, excluding the RBC Canadian Open missed cut, was the T47 at the PGA Championship.

The table below is a complete breakdown of his 2025 earnings on the course:

Tournament Position Earnings AT&T Pebble Beach 1 $3,600,000 The Genesis Invitational T17 $270,714 Arnold Palmer Invitational T15 $349,000 THE PLAYERS Championship 1-x $4,500,000 Texas Children’s Houston Open T5 $337,844 Masters Tournament 1-x $4,200,000 Truist Championship T7 $602,500 PGA Championship T47 $49,190 RBC Canadian Open Missed Cut – US Open T19 $243,070 Travelers Championship T6 $695,000 Genesis Scottish Open T2 $788,175 The Open T7 $451,833 BMW Championship T12 $441,000 TOUR Championship T23 $395,000

Apart from the $12 million on-course earnings, McIlroy added $7.5 million of FedEx Cup bonus, $6 million from TOUR Top-10 bonus, and $4.9 million from major events. For reference, Rory earned $32 million in 2023 and $36 million in 2022.

Having a splendid year with eight top-10s and three wins, the golfer is placed third on the money leaders list. But he was second until the last event, which was the TOUR Championship, where, despite his T12 finish, he was surpassed by $2 million.

Rory McIlroy pushed down in the money leaders’ list after the TOUR Championship

With whopping earnings of $16.9 million, McIlroy was in the lead until the TOUR Championship commenced. However, with the new winner at the playoff and grand prize of $10 million, Tommy Fleetwood took the lead in the money leaders list. The Englishman had a remarkable season, but he was missing his first PGA Tour victory. However, despite the delay, he clinched the title at the perfect time.

The win’s major contribution helped Fleetwood with $18.4 million in earnings from the PGA Tour events. His 2025 earnings include $18 million for the PGA Tour official, $4.2 million from bonuses, and $8 million from the major performances. With a total of $22.6 million, he achieved his career’s best earnings year. Before this, $13 million in 2023 was the highest figure Fleetwood had reached. The great season has also helped him with a flashing net worth of $31.3 million.

For Fleetwood, it has been an exceptional year, with his first win coming with a $10 million prize. However, for Rory McIlroy, too, the earnings list wouldn’t matter that much as his dream of being a Grand Slam winner has finally been achieved.