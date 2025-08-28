brand-logo
With Tour Championship Over, Rory McIlroy’s Total Earnings for 2025 Season Revealed

ByTanmay Sharma

Aug 28, 2025 | 1:00 AM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

It’s been a heck of a year on the PGA Tour. Especially for Rory McIlroy. He turned his long-awaited dream into reality. Rory waited for 11 long years to finally become the 6th Grand Slam winner. He won a couple more titles too, and had decent finishes all around the season, despite losing his motivation after the Masters. With the Ryder Cup appearance next month, which McIlroy plays for the love of it, let us see how his year looked like financially.

He first won the AT&T Pebble Beach to add $3.6 million, and the THE PLAYERS Championship, to add another $4.5 million to his season earnings. With his third win and first at the Masters, he won the prize purse of $4.2 million. Even though he failed to clinch any more titles in the second half of the season, he still stayed close to the leaderboard. #2 finished T2 at the Genesis Scottish Open, which added another $788,175 to the bank. In fact, his season’s worst finish, excluding the RBC Canadian Open missed cut, was the T47 at the PGA Championship.

The table below is a complete breakdown of his 2025 earnings on the course:

TournamentPositionEarnings
AT&T Pebble Beach1$3,600,000
The Genesis InvitationalT17$270,714
Arnold Palmer InvitationalT15$349,000
THE PLAYERS Championship1-x$4,500,000
Texas Children’s Houston OpenT5$337,844
Masters Tournament1-x$4,200,000
Truist ChampionshipT7$602,500
PGA ChampionshipT47$49,190
RBC Canadian Open Missed Cut
US OpenT19$243,070
Travelers ChampionshipT6$695,000
Genesis Scottish OpenT2$788,175
The OpenT7$451,833
BMW ChampionshipT12$441,000
TOUR ChampionshipT23$395,000

Apart from the $12 million on-course earnings, McIlroy added $7.5 million of FedEx Cup bonus, $6 million from TOUR Top-10 bonus, and $4.9 million from major events. For reference, Rory earned $32 million in 2023 and $36 million in 2022.

AD

Having a splendid year with eight top-10s and three wins, the golfer is placed third on the money leaders list. But he was second until the last event, which was the TOUR Championship, where, despite his T12 finish, he was surpassed by $2 million.

Rory McIlroy pushed down in the money leaders’ list after the TOUR Championship

With whopping earnings of $16.9 million, McIlroy was in the lead until the TOUR Championship commenced. However, with the new winner at the playoff and grand prize of $10 million, Tommy Fleetwood took the lead in the money leaders list. The Englishman had a remarkable season, but he was missing his first PGA Tour victory. However, despite the delay, he clinched the title at the perfect time.

The win's major contribution helped Fleetwood with $18.4 million in earnings from the PGA Tour events. His 2025 earnings include $18 million for the PGA Tour official, $4.2 million from bonuses, and $8 million from the major performances. With a total of $22.6 million, he achieved his career's best earnings year. Before this, $13 million in 2023 was the highest figure Fleetwood had reached. The great season has also helped him with a flashing net worth of $31.3 million.

For Fleetwood, it has been an exceptional year, with his first win coming with a $10 million prize. However, for Rory McIlroy, too, the earnings list wouldn’t matter that much as his dream of being a Grand Slam winner has finally been achieved.



