brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Golf

With Tour Championship Over, Scottie Scheffler’s Total Earnings for 2025 Season Revealed

ByTanmay Sharma

Aug 25, 2025 | 3:13 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Scottie Scheffler may have dominated 2024 with seven victories, but the early months of 2025 told a different story. Despite being the world’s top-ranked golfer, he struggled to reclaim the winner’s circle, watching near-misses pile up while the expectations mounted.

Until April, Scheffler’s best finish was a runner-up at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, a performance that earned him $845,000 but left him frustrated. He also notched a T3 at the Genesis Invitational and a fourth-place finish at the Masters, each bringing in around $1 million, but the elusive win remained just out of reach.

That all changed in May. On the 4th, Scheffler broke through at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, pocketing $1.7 million and ending his drought. The momentum didn’t stop there—just weeks later, he captured the PGA Championship, adding another $3.4 million to his tally. From that point on, he found his stride, racking up three more victories and a string of top-10 finishes to reassert his dominance on Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Expand Post

The Drama Slayer’s resurgence had paid handsomely. Through 19 events in 2025, Scheffler has amassed $26.5 million in prize money alone. On top of that, he secured a $15 million FedEx Cup bonus and an additional $8 million for finishing in the season’s top 10, bringing his total earnings to $49.4 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

TournamentPositionEarnings
AT&T Pebble BeachT9$535,000
WM Phoenix OpenT25$69,197
The Genesis InvitationalT3$1,200,000
Arnold Palmer InvitationalT11$451,250
THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT20$240,250
Texas Children’s Houston OpenT2$845,500
Masters Tournament4$1,008,000
RBC HeritageT8$580,000
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson1$1,782,000
PGA Championship1$3,420,000
Charles Schwab ChallengeT4$427,500
The Memorial Tournament1$4,000,000
US OpenT7$615,786
Travelers ChampionshipT6$695,000
Genesis Scottish OpenT8$233,400
The Open1$3,100,000
FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3$1,160,000
BMW Championship1$3,600,000
TOUR ChampionshipT4$2,616,667

AD

Even with nearly $50 million in 2025 earnings, Scottie Scheffler still fell short of his record-shattering 2024 total of $70 million, the highest single-year haul in golf history. Yet, his ability to rebound from a shaky start with five wins and another season atop the money list once again proved his dominance.

But Scheffler wasn’t the only headline earner this year. Another familiar face made waves with a career-defining leap, overtaking Rory McIlroy on the money list after the TOUR Championship.

Top Stories

1

How Much Will Tommy Fleetwood’s Caddie Earn After Tour Championship 2025 Win?

2

PGA Tour Announces Controversial Rule Change at East Lake for 3rd Straight Day Despite Widespread Complaints

3

Who Is Brooke Henderson’s Boyfriend, Ricky Castro? Lifestyle, Career & More About LPGA Pro’s Partner

4

Keegan Bradley Certain Team USA Vice Captains Spoke ‘Behind’ His Back Amid Ryder Cup Tensions

5

Tiger Woods’s GF Vanessa Trump Steps Up as Daughter Kai Struggles After Wisdom Tooth Removal

What’s your perspective on:

Can Scottie Scheffler maintain his dominance, or will Tommy Fleetwood steal the spotlight in 2026?

Have an interesting take?

After Scottie Scheffler, a new name popped up on the money list

For much of the season, McIlroy held strong in second place among the Tour’s top money leaders. That changed on August 24th, when Tommy Fleetwood delivered a historic breakthrough. With his long-awaited first PGA Tour victory, Fleetwood pocketed a massive $10 million payday that vaulted him into the No. 2 spot. Remarkably, he earned nearly as much in 2025 as he had in his entire career on the PGA Tour up to that point (majors excluded).

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

By the close of 2024, the Englishman had collected $28 million in career earnings. In 2025 alone, however, Fleetwood raked in $22 million—$18 million from official payouts, $2 million from the FedEx Cup bonus, $2.2 million from the Tour’s top-10 bonus, and another $455,934 from major championships.

Fleetwood’s consistency finally paid off in the form of a long-awaited victory, and the ripple effect can be clearly seen in his earnings. This made him earn praises from other golf legends, like Tiger Woods. Though he still trails Scheffler by $6 million, his climb into second place signals a new chapter in his career. With Scheffler’s dominance holding strong, the question now is whether Fleetwood—or anyone else—can challenge him for the top spot in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can Scottie Scheffler maintain his dominance, or will Tommy Fleetwood steal the spotlight in 2026?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved