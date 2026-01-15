brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Golf

‘Without Her…’: Tiger Woods Pays Tribute to Late Mother Kultida in Touching Speech

ByAbhijit Raj

Jan 14, 2026 | 8:55 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

‘Without Her…’: Tiger Woods Pays Tribute to Late Mother Kultida in Touching Speech

ByAbhijit Raj

Jan 14, 2026 | 8:55 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

The “RED: Celebrating Legacy” gala honored Tiger Woods’ 50th birthday and the TGR Foundation’s 30th anniversary. But Woods redirected the spotlight toward someone absent from the room.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking at The Breakers in Palm Beach on January 14, 2026, Woods paid tribute to his late mother, Kultida “Tida” Woods, who passed away in February 2025. This marked his first milestone birthday without her.

“Without her, I would not have entered Stanford,” Woods said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golf history has long credited Earl Woods for shaping Tiger’s greatness. Yet those closest to the family know a different truth. Earl built the swing. Tida built the priorities. Her “education first” mandate—homework before practice, always—became the blueprint for what the TGR Foundation would eventually become.

The foundation has impacted over 3 million youth worldwide through its STEAM-focused Learning Labs. Kultida’s philosophy lives on in every classroom TGR builds.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved