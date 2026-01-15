‘Without Her…’: Tiger Woods Pays Tribute to Late Mother Kultida in Touching Speech

The “RED: Celebrating Legacy” gala honored Tiger Woods’ 50th birthday and the TGR Foundation’s 30th anniversary. But Woods redirected the spotlight toward someone absent from the room.

Speaking at The Breakers in Palm Beach on January 14, 2026, Woods paid tribute to his late mother, Kultida “Tida” Woods, who passed away in February 2025. This marked his first milestone birthday without her.

“Without her, I would not have entered Stanford,” Woods said.

Golf history has long credited Earl Woods for shaping Tiger’s greatness. Yet those closest to the family know a different truth. Earl built the swing. Tida built the priorities. Her “education first” mandate—homework before practice, always—became the blueprint for what the TGR Foundation would eventually become.

The foundation has impacted over 3 million youth worldwide through its STEAM-focused Learning Labs. Kultida’s philosophy lives on in every classroom TGR builds.