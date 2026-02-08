WM Phoenix Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The WM Phoenix Open 2026 was interesting. We saw Scottie Scheffler card an over-par round. We also saw a Jack Doherty getting banned after betting $100 to yell “Jack—.” Wow! Last season, Thomas Detry won and took home $1,656,000. Will the winner take more this year? Let us find out.

Prize money breakdown of the 2026 WM Phoenix Open

This week’s PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale offers a huge $9.6M purse, as opposed to $9.2M last year. Every player who makes the cut gets a payment, and the difference in prize money between first and last place shows how much winning means.

1 1,728,000 2 1,046,400 3 662,400 4 470,400 5 393,600 6 348,000 7 324,000 8 300,000 9 280,800 10 261,600 11 242,200 12 223,200 13 204,000 14 184,800 15 175,200 16 165,600 17 156,000 18 146,400 19 136,800 20 127,200 21 117,600 22 108,000 23 100,320 24 92,640 25 84,960 26 77,280 27 74,400 28 71,520 29 68,640 30 65,760 31 62,880 32 60,000 33 57,120 34 54,720 35 52,320 36 49,920 37 47,520 38 45,600 39 43,680 40 41,760 41 39,840 42 37,920 43 36,000 44 34,080 45 32,160 46 30,240 47 28,320 48 26,784 49 25,440 50 24,627 51 24,096 52 23,520 53 23,136 54 22,752 55 22,560 56 22,368 57 22,176 58 21,984 59 21,792 60 21,600 61 21,408 62 21,216 63 21,024 64 20,832 65 20,640 66 20,448 67 20,256 68 20,064 69 19,872 70 19,680 71 19,488 72 19,296 73 19,104 74 18,912 75 18,720

The winner will also earn 59 OWGR and 500 FedEx Cup points. With so much at stake, the competition sure is heating up. With the final round underway, let us take a look at who can probably win at TPC Scottsdale.

How are players performing at the WMPO 2026 so far?

Hideki Matsuyama commands the leaderboard at 13 under after posting a stellar 68 in Round 3, positioning himself perfectly for Sunday’s finale. Tied for second at 12 under are Nicolai Hojgaard with a 65, Maverick McNealy, also firing 65, and Si Woo Kim, carding 66. The trio sits just one stroke behind Matsuyama, setting up an intense final-round battle at TPC Scottsdale, where any of the top four could seize the $1.728 million winner’s check.

This year’s WM Phoenix Open carries added significance with Brooks Koepka making his highly anticipated return to the PGA Tour after his stint on LIV Golf. The five-time major champion returned seeking to reclaim his spot among golf’s elite and secure entries into signature events. However, Koepka’s comeback hit turbulence as he missed the cut after shooting 75-69, continuing his struggle to find the form that made him one of the sport’s most dominant players.

The tournament dynamics intensified with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler mounting a dramatic comeback. Fresh off his victory at The American Express 2026, Scheffler stumbled with an opening 73, his first over-par round since June 2025. But the reigning world number one responded brilliantly with a 65 in Round 2, followed by a solid 67 in Round 3, currently sitting at four under. Scheffler’s resilience showcases why he’s atop the rankings, fighting back into contention.

As Sunday approaches, the WM Phoenix Open 2026 promises fireworks both on the course and in the rowdy stands at the famous 16th hole. With Matsuyama holding a slim lead, the chasing pack breathing down his neck, and the $9.6 million purse on the line, the final round will determine who walks away with golf’s biggest party trophy and a career-changing payday in the Arizona desert.