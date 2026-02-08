WM Phoenix Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The WM Phoenix Open 2026 was interesting. We saw Scottie Scheffler card an over-par round. We also saw a Jack Doherty getting banned after betting $100 to yell “Jack—.” Wow! Last season, Thomas Detry won and took home $1,656,000. Will the winner take more this year? Let us find out.
Prize money breakdown of the 2026 WM Phoenix Open
This week’s PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale offers a huge $9.6M purse, as opposed to $9.2M last year. Every player who makes the cut gets a payment, and the difference in prize money between first and last place shows how much winning means.
|1
|1,728,000
|2
|1,046,400
|3
|662,400
|4
|470,400
|5
|393,600
|6
|348,000
|7
|324,000
|8
|300,000
|9
|280,800
|10
|261,600
|11
|242,200
|12
|223,200
|13
|204,000
|14
|184,800
|15
|175,200
|16
|165,600
|17
|156,000
|18
|146,400
|19
|136,800
|20
|127,200
|21
|117,600
|22
|108,000
|23
|100,320
|24
|92,640
|25
|84,960
|26
|77,280
|27
|74,400
|28
|71,520
|29
|68,640
|30
|65,760
|31
|62,880
|32
|60,000
|33
|57,120
|34
|54,720
|35
|52,320
|36
|49,920
|37
|47,520
|38
|45,600
|39
|43,680
|40
|41,760
|41
|39,840
|42
|37,920
|43
|36,000
|44
|34,080
|45
|32,160
|46
|30,240
|47
|28,320
|48
|26,784
|49
|25,440
|50
|24,627
|51
|24,096
|52
|23,520
|53
|23,136
|54
|22,752
|55
|22,560
|56
|22,368
|57
|22,176
|58
|21,984
|59
|21,792
|60
|21,600
|61
|21,408
|62
|21,216
|63
|21,024
|64
|20,832
|65
|20,640
|66
|20,448
|67
|20,256
|68
|20,064
|69
|19,872
|70
|19,680
|71
|19,488
|72
|19,296
|73
|19,104
|74
|18,912
|75
|18,720
The winner will also earn 59 OWGR and 500 FedEx Cup points. With so much at stake, the competition sure is heating up. With the final round underway, let us take a look at who can probably win at TPC Scottsdale.
How are players performing at the WMPO 2026 so far?
Hideki Matsuyama commands the leaderboard at 13 under after posting a stellar 68 in Round 3, positioning himself perfectly for Sunday’s finale. Tied for second at 12 under are Nicolai Hojgaard with a 65, Maverick McNealy, also firing 65, and Si Woo Kim, carding 66. The trio sits just one stroke behind Matsuyama, setting up an intense final-round battle at TPC Scottsdale, where any of the top four could seize the $1.728 million winner’s check.
Tee times for the final round of the WM Phoenix Open pic.twitter.com/PhXA4Z40Km
— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 8, 2026
This year’s WM Phoenix Open carries added significance with Brooks Koepka making his highly anticipated return to the PGA Tour after his stint on LIV Golf. The five-time major champion returned seeking to reclaim his spot among golf’s elite and secure entries into signature events. However, Koepka’s comeback hit turbulence as he missed the cut after shooting 75-69, continuing his struggle to find the form that made him one of the sport’s most dominant players.
The tournament dynamics intensified with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler mounting a dramatic comeback. Fresh off his victory at The American Express 2026, Scheffler stumbled with an opening 73, his first over-par round since June 2025. But the reigning world number one responded brilliantly with a 65 in Round 2, followed by a solid 67 in Round 3, currently sitting at four under. Scheffler’s resilience showcases why he’s atop the rankings, fighting back into contention.
As Sunday approaches, the WM Phoenix Open 2026 promises fireworks both on the course and in the rowdy stands at the famous 16th hole. With Matsuyama holding a slim lead, the chasing pack breathing down his neck, and the $9.6 million purse on the line, the final round will determine who walks away with golf’s biggest party trophy and a career-changing payday in the Arizona desert.