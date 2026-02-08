Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeGolf

WM Phoenix Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Vishnupriya Agrawal

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 8, 2026 | 1:26 PM EST

HomeGolf

WM Phoenix Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Vishnupriya Agrawal

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 8, 2026 | 1:26 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The WM Phoenix Open 2026 was interesting. We saw Scottie Scheffler card an over-par round. We also saw a Jack Doherty getting banned after betting $100 to yell “Jack—.” Wow! Last season, Thomas Detry won and took home $1,656,000. Will the winner take more this year? Let us find out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Prize money breakdown of the 2026 WM Phoenix Open

This week’s PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale offers a huge $9.6M purse, as opposed to $9.2M last year. Every player who makes the cut gets a payment, and the difference in prize money between first and last place shows how much winning means.

11,728,000
21,046,400
3662,400
4470,400
5393,600
6348,000
7324,000
8300,000
9280,800
10261,600
11242,200
12223,200
13204,000
14184,800
15175,200
16165,600
17156,000
18146,400
19136,800
20127,200
21117,600
22108,000
23100,320
2492,640
2584,960
2677,280
2774,400
2871,520
2968,640
3065,760
3162,880
3260,000
3357,120
3454,720
3552,320
3649,920
3747,520
3845,600
3943,680
4041,760
4139,840
4237,920
4336,000
4434,080
4532,160
4630,240
4728,320
4826,784
4925,440
5024,627
5124,096
5223,520
5323,136
5422,752
5522,560
5622,368
5722,176
5821,984
5921,792
6021,600
6121,408
6221,216
6321,024
6420,832
6520,640
6620,448
6720,256
6820,064
6919,872
7019,680
7119,488
7219,296
7319,104
7418,912
7518,720

The winner will also earn 59 OWGR and 500 FedEx Cup points. With so much at stake, the competition sure is heating up. With the final round underway, let us take a look at who can probably win at TPC Scottsdale.

ADVERTISEMENT

How are players performing at the WMPO 2026 so far?

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before!

Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed

Google News feed preview
Google News feed preview

Hideki Matsuyama commands the leaderboard at 13 under after posting a stellar 68 in Round 3, positioning himself perfectly for Sunday’s finale. Tied for second at 12 under are Nicolai Hojgaard with a 65, Maverick McNealy, also firing 65, and Si Woo Kim, carding 66. The trio sits just one stroke behind Matsuyama, setting up an intense final-round battle at TPC Scottsdale, where any of the top four could seize the $1.728 million winner’s check.

This year’s WM Phoenix Open carries added significance with Brooks Koepka making his highly anticipated return to the PGA Tour after his stint on LIV Golf. The five-time major champion returned seeking to reclaim his spot among golf’s elite and secure entries into signature events. However, Koepka’s comeback hit turbulence as he missed the cut after shooting 75-69, continuing his struggle to find the form that made him one of the sport’s most dominant players.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tournament dynamics intensified with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler mounting a dramatic comeback. Fresh off his victory at The American Express 2026, Scheffler stumbled with an opening 73, his first over-par round since June 2025. But the reigning world number one responded brilliantly with a 65 in Round 2, followed by a solid 67 in Round 3, currently sitting at four under. Scheffler’s resilience showcases why he’s atop the rankings, fighting back into contention.

As Sunday approaches, the WM Phoenix Open 2026 promises fireworks both on the course and in the rowdy stands at the famous 16th hole. With Matsuyama holding a slim lead, the chasing pack breathing down his neck, and the $9.6 million purse on the line, the final round will determine who walks away with golf’s biggest party trophy and a career-changing payday in the Arizona desert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT