WM Phoenix Open: Top 5 Bets for $9.6M Event Explored

TPC Scottsdale’s “Greatest Show on Grass” returns with $9.6 million and 500 FedExCup points at stake, where the iconic 16th hole transforms golf into theater. This weekend showcases compelling narratives from Scottie Scheffler’s dominance to Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour return, all surrounded by the loudest crowds at the WM Phoenix Open. However, only the best will win.

Meanwhile, PGA Pros, like Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, and Shane Lowry, won’t be there this year. But the world’s no.1, alongside others, is ready to take advantage. Here are five top contenders who would do well on Scottsdale’s scoring test and have a lot of betting options.

5 best bets to win the WM Phoenix Open 2026

Scottie Scheffler (+220)

Scottie Scheffler heads to Scottsdale with impressive credentials: he was the champion in 2022 and 2023, plus a runner-up finish in 2024. He has a clear advantage on the Stadium Course’s target-rich layout with elite ball-striking and an ability to stay calm during pressure.

Scheffler has already won The American Express in 2026, capturing his 20th career PGA Tour title and adding significant momentum. That win makes him a favorite to attack early and often this week. Bettors trust his short odds because he combines a proven track record with red-hot current form.

Scheffler’s +220 price isn’t just a number. It reflects how consistently he contends through all four rounds, posting a career scoring average of 67.25 at TPC Scottsdale. He is a proven scorer on firm, fast setups and is often the last man standing on Sunday.

Xander Schauffele (+1700)

Schauffele comes to the desert as one of the most reliable players. He hasn’t won the WM Phoenix Open yet, but he’s finished in the top 20 in four of his last five appearances, including a T10 in 2023 before missing the next two seasons.

Imago Xander Schauffele USA, OCTOBER 9, 2025 – Golf : Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS 1st round at Yokohama Country Club, Kanagawa, Japan. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN aflo_306431440

In early 2026, he battled tough fields at the Farmers Insurance Open and maintained elite short-game and tee-to-green metrics. He’s ready to climb leaderboards when scoring conditions ease up.

This marks his return to Phoenix after a two-year absence, adding an intriguing comeback storyline.

Schauffele’s blend of precision and composure could put him in the running when others crack under pressure or struggle with Scottsdale’s tricky greens. His career scoring average of 67.92 here backs up the hype. This is why his +1700 odds represent genuine value.

Si Woo Kim (+2500)

Si Woo Kim’s ability to hit the ball well is a big plus on a course that rewards approach play. He has shown that he can get hot quickly and keep that energy going for a long time in tournaments.

He hasn’t won any trophies at the WM Phoenix Open yet. But his consistent play around the greens and recent strong finishes on Tour put him in the mix, especially when second shots are most important.

Kim is an underdog worth backing for a rise up the board at +2500 because he has a good course affinity and a shot-making skill set that tends to produce low rounds.

Hideki Matsuyama (+2500)

Matsuyama has a legendary history at the Phoenix Open – he won it twice, in 2016 and 2017, making him one of the few players to capture back-to-back titles. He’s made 11 of 12 cuts here with nine top-25 finishes, including five inside the top 10.

Even though he hasn’t won a title in a while, his iron precision and ability to handle difficult lies have kept him competitive. He finished T11 at the Farmers Insurance Open and T13 at the Sony Open to start 2026. These exact skills are perfect for TPC Scottsdale’s demanding greens and strategic layout.

At +2500, he offers tremendous value given his championship pedigree and proven success on this exact track. This is especially true if he gets off to a fast start and hangs around the lead group on Championship Sunday, where his experience becomes invaluable.

Cameron Young (+2500)

Cameron Young’s breakthrough came at the 2025 Wyndham Championship, where he won by six strokes with a 22-under total, ending years of runner-up heartbreak. That first PGA Tour victory unlocked real confidence, and he followed it up with a strong 2025 Ryder Cup performance that showcased improved consistency.

His power game suits Scottsdale’s wide fairways and short approaches perfectly, where bombing drives off the tee quickly translates into scoring chances. He posted T8 and T12 finishes in his last two Phoenix Opens. A major putting breakthrough saw him rocket to 7th on tour by late 2025 after ranking outside the top 100 previously.

Equipment changes proved crucial, switching to a Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5 Tour Prototype putter with a short slant neck boosted his confidence on various green surfaces. At odds of +2500, he enters 2026 as one of the top five WM Phoenix Open contenders with newfound belief and serious momentum.

These five offer compelling value for bettors seeking Sunday contenders at the WM Phoenix Open. Remember, Thomas Detry shocked the field with his maiden victory in 2025. Will a favorite like Scheffler reclaim the trophy, or will another first-time winner emerge from the desert chaos?